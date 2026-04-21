Spectacular two-hour lightning storm lights up KuGompo City coastline

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A dramatic two-hour lightning storm lit up the KuGompo City coastline on Sunday night, enthralling residents who watched the intense display unfold.

Bolts of lightning shot across the sky in rapid bursts, illuminating dark clouds as the storm hovered offshore.

Many described the spectacle as both beautiful and unsettling, with flashes reported to have continued steadily for nearly two hours.

Experts say such storms, while not entirely unusual, may become more frequent and intense due to changing climate conditions.

It is not that common and seems to be created in higher humidity areas during drier spells — Kevin Harris, environmental activist

The World Meteorological Organisation has previously noted that a warming climate is causing more and bigger storms, meaning more lightning with greater power.

KuGompo City environmental activist Kevin Harris, who viewed footage of the storm, said he was fascinated by the phenomenon and decided to look into it further.

“It is not that common and seems to be created in higher humidity areas during drier spells,” he said.

According to retired former SA Weather Service veteran Garth Sampson, the lightning was caused by a thunderstorm forming over the sea.

“This often occurs during thunderstorm season.

“In this case, cold air moved over a warm ocean current, causing maximum uplift,” Sampson, known as the Weather Guru, said.

Environmental educator Dean Knox said the storm was linked to a large cold front moving from the Western Cape.

“What people saw was a weather profile from a distance, with a curved storm line and towering cumulonimbus clouds.”

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings as the first major polar winter storm, now hitting the Western Cape, grinds up the coast.

A 0.5m storm surge is also expected, with strong swells riding on top of the surge potentially causing damage.

A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has also been issued, with the weather service urging coastal residents to remain cautious. — Additional reporting by Mike Loewe

The dramatic storm captured from Sunnyridge, with the race track visible in the distance. Pictures: DANE FORTUIN (DANE FORTEN)

The dramatic storm captured from Sunnyridge, with the race track visible in the distance. Picture: DANE FORTUIN (DANE FORTEN)

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