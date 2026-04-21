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WATCH | Emmarentia shooting: NPA decision delayed pending probe

The suspect has been released from custody

Natasha Valoyi Valoyi

Natasha Valoyi

Reporter

A suspected road rage shooting led to one motorist being fatally shot. (Emmarentia shooting)

The state has decided not to prosecute a 58-year-old suspect from the Emmarentia road rage incident pending further investigation.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mahlatlole said the case remains an open docket and a determination will be made after further consideration when more evidence has been collected.

The suspect has been released from custody.

Police arrested him on a case of murder and attempted murder on Sunday after a minor accident led to an argument between the motorists. A physical altercation ensued before gunshots were fired, killing one driver and wounding his wife.

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