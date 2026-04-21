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WATCH | National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola appears in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola appears in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He was summoned to the court by the National Prosecutions Authority to answer to the multimillion-rand Medicare24 irregular tender linked to controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola is allegedly linked to an investigation into an irregular contract for health and wellness services for police officers.

TimesLIVE

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