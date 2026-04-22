Crime wave spills into schools, with 1,000 arrests reported

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According to community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, 1,082 pupils were arrested between the 2021/2022 and 2025/2026 financial years.

More than 1,000 Eastern Cape pupils — including children at primary school level — have been arrested over the past five years for serious crimes ranging from murder and assault to drug dealing, with dozens caught carrying illegal firearms at school.

The figures come as violent incidents continue to be reported at schools across the province, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old pupil at a Qonce school in March.

Simangaliso Jubisa was killed during a fight with another pupil at Toise Senior Secondary School in an incident linked to a dispute over a football match.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a 16-year-old suspect was arrested and released into the care of a parent and social worker.

On Tuesday, Gantana said the teenager appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder and was released on warning. He is expected back in court on May 28.

According to community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, 1,082 pupils were arrested between the 2021/2022 and 2025/2026 financial years.

Of these, 57 were linked to murder, 795 to assault and 150 to drug-related offences — including 26 primary school pupils.

In the 2025/2026 financial year alone, 21 pupils were arrested for possession of illegal firearms brought onto school premises.

A total of 46 illegal firearms were recovered from pupils over the five-year period.

Nqatha disclosed the figures in a written reply to the Bhisho legislature in response to questions from DA MPL Yusuf Cassim.

He said most of those arrested were aged between 17 and 19, with the highest number of cases recorded in the Alfred Nzo district, followed by Amathole, Buffalo City Metro, Chris Hani, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman.

“Between the 2021/2022 and 2025/2026 financial years, a total of 46 illegal firearms were recovered from school-going children in the province,” Nqatha said.

He said 795 pupils had been arrested for serious assault, “many of which were allegedly perpetrated against their own peers”.

Drug activity had also been recorded at schools, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay, where dagga, crystal meth and mandrax were confiscated.

“While 26 primary school learners have been found in possession of drugs in the period under review, 11 provincial primary schools had reported incidents involving substance use,” Nqatha said.

Arrests were recorded across several policing areas, including Buffalo Flats and Qonce in Buffalo City Metro, Bethelsdorp, Chatty and Walmer in Nelson Mandela Bay, and stations such as KwaBhaca, eMaXesibeni, Willowvale, Bridge Camp, Dordrecht, Humansdorp and Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet).

Nqatha said schools were searched monthly or on request of school management, but in some cases access was refused.

“In some schools, the school governing body doesn’t allow raids or searches to be conducted,” he said.

He said his department and the police had implemented measures including awareness campaigns, school visits, high-visibility patrols and random searches conducted in consultation with school management.

Cassim said his party was “deeply concerned by the escalating levels of drug activity, firearm possession and violent crime affecting schools across the Eastern Cape”.

“It is a serious concern that primary schools have not escaped this crisis,” he said.

“Worryingly, MEC Nqatha was unable to provide details on how these young learners are gaining access to prescription-grade drugs, the specific substances used in primary schools, any arrests linked to dealing near primary schools, or the extent of possible gangsterism links among schoolchildren.

“He has indicated that schools are searched monthly or at the request of school management, however, in some instances, school governing bodies have blocked these raids and searches, and that is worrisome.”

Cassim said the DA would table a motion in the legislature calling for “an urgent, co-ordinated intervention in identified high-risk schools”.

“This must include the formal designation of high-risk schools, enabling police to conduct regular, intelligence-led searches in compliance with existing legal frameworks, the deployment of dedicated high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas, and targeted operations to dismantle drug supply networks operating in and around schools,” he said.

National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA Eastern Cape chief executive Loyiso Mbinda said: “This is a deeply troubling reflection of what is happening in our communities, now spilling into our schools.

“Incidents involving drugs, firearms and violent crime among learners point to serious gaps in school safety, psychosocial support and interdepartmental co-ordination.

“Schools cannot carry this burden alone.”

Often, criminalisation of these learners ends up creating the same cycle of crime in communities

Equal Education researcher Yolisa Piliso said: “Our position has always been to encourage positive action in matters that involve children so that we are able to deal with the challenge on a long-term basis.

“Often, criminalisation of these learners ends up creating the same cycle of crime in communities.”

National Association of School Governing Bodies provincial chair Mongameli Peter said: “All forms of crime found in a school environment are a serious concern … they need to be dealt with from the source where they come from, in society and in the community.”

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said: “Parents are outsourcing their parenting role and have given it to educators and law enforcement agencies, and it shouldn’t be like that.”

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