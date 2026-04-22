Fannie Nkosi denied bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court has denied Sgt Fannie Nkosi bail.

One of the reasons magistrate Thandi Theledi highlighted as her reason for denying Nkosi bail is that he failed to convince the court it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.

BREAKING | Sgt Fannie Nkosi has been denied bail.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/n3rU0zF7Mn — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 22, 2026

“The court further finds that the applicant failed to discharge the onus, which rests on him in terms of section 60 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“The interests of justice do not permit the release of the applicant on bail. The application is therefore dismissed,” Theledi said.

Sowetan