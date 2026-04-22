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Fannie Nkosi denied bail

Nkosi did not convince the court it was in the interests of justice to get bail

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Suspended police Sgt Fannie Nkosi appears at the Pretoria North magistrate's court. File picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court has denied Sgt Fannie Nkosi bail.

One of the reasons magistrate Thandi Theledi highlighted as her reason for denying Nkosi bail is that he failed to convince the court it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.

“The court further finds that the applicant failed to discharge the onus, which rests on him in terms of section 60 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“The interests of justice do not permit the release of the applicant on bail. The application is therefore dismissed,” Theledi said.

Sowetan

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