‘Freeloaders’ in Mthatha will now have to pay for services — mayor

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Businesses operating in peri-urban areas around Mthatha will now be required to pay for water, as the OR Tambo District Municipality moves to introduce new tariffs targeting enterprises outside the CBD.

Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said the changes would affect a range of small and medium businesses, including car washes, brick-making operations, student accommodation and B&Bs operating in residential areas.

The announcement follows the municipality’s annual draft IDP and budget roadshows across its five local municipalities ahead of the 2026/2027 financial year starting on July 1.

Ngqondwana said the new tariffs were aimed at addressing long-standing non-payment for municipal services in peri-urban communities, where many businesses had been operating without paying for water and other services.

In 2023, the municipality warned that “freeloading” would no longer be tolerated, noting that residents in newer settlements on the outskirts of Mthatha were benefiting from services without contributing.

Under the new tariff structure, student accommodation businesses with 20 or more rooms will pay R3,650, those with between 10 and 20 rooms will pay R2,800, and those with fewer than 10 rooms will be charged R2,200.

B&B and hotel owners operating in peri-urban areas will also be affected.

Those with 20 or more rooms will pay R3,000, those with 10 rooms will pay R2,500, and those with fewer than 10 rooms will pay R2,000.

Other small businesses will also face new charges.

Brick-making operations will be required to pay R2,600, while carwash owners will be charged more than R800.

Ngqondwana said resistance to the installation of water meters remained a challenge, particularly in Mthatha West, where informal settlements were concentrated.

He said some residents feared their properties could be confiscated if they were unable to pay municipal bills, but dismissed these concerns.

The mayor emphasised that the municipality itself paid for the water it supplied to communities.

“If you do not have any income, go to your municipality and ask to be registered as an indigent.

“We know there are people who cannot pay for services,” he said.

He also raised concerns about illegal connections and unplanned development, which he said were placing strain on infrastructure.

Ngqondwana urged residents to stop building on vacant land, particularly in Mthatha West, where houses had been constructed over underground water pipes.

“Now if there is a water problem and it is in someone’s yard, it makes it difficult for us to reach the source of that problem and fix it.

“That often leads to delays in restoring water when there are water outages,” he said.

Illegal connections to water networks remained one of the biggest challenges.

“As soon as people saw water pipes, they just punctured holes into underground pipes and connected their own pipes which diverted the water into the properties,” he said.

“Unfortunately, this affects the pressure of the entire network system because gravity moves water from reservoirs to where communities are down below.

“It also relies on the pressure of the same water.

“People must not poke holes in the pipes but must speak to the municipality so that the latter can build taps closer to their spaces.

“When you puncture underground pipes and connect yourself to the system, it means those along the same supply system will not get the water they should be getting.”

He said illegal land occupation was also affecting planned infrastructure projects, citing a new water treatment works in Port St Johns where land had been invaded and houses built.

The municipality had been attempting to relocate those residents, he said.

Areas including Payne village, Zimbane, Bhongweni, Slovo, Mandela, Chris Hani, Ilitha and Marhambeni informal settlements were previously identified as hotspots where residents were not paying for municipal services, with some properties reportedly converted into businesses.

The municipality should have found those who do not have trading licences and on illegal connections, should have opened criminal cases so that they pay back for the water they are said to have stolen

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati said many small business operators in peri-urban areas were struggling and unable to afford additional tariffs.

“This will affect people who are just trying to earn a living,” he said.

Ntlabati also criticised the municipality’s handling of illegal connections, saying authorities had been reactive rather than proactive.

“You have people who are running businesses who are not from this country and even their status is questionable.

“Yet the municipality did not do anything for many years.

“The municipality should have found those who do not have trading licences and on illegal connections, should have opened criminal cases so that they pay back for the water they are said to have stolen,” he said.

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