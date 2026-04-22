Inquiry probing serious allegations against education head Sharon Maasdorp

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An inquiry into serious allegations against Eastern Cape education head Sharon Maasdorp is under way in KuGompo City, with the outcome expected to determine her future in the department.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) investigation follows a request by premier Oscar Mabuyane after education MEC Fundile Gade raised a series of allegations, including maladministration and unethical conduct.

The allegations include claims that Maasdorp attempted to influence a relative’s matric results, irregularly suspended and demoted senior officials, interfered in procurement processes, and authorised the transfer of R80m earmarked for the purchase of a school which was never purchased.

Gade testified behind closed doors at the inquiry, being held at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Conference Centre in Beacon Bay, on Monday.

Suspended department spokesperson and communications director Vuyiseka Mboxela was expected to testify on Tuesday about her eight-month suspension and what she described as “the close relationship between the HoD and a certain departmental service provider”.

She declined to comment further until she had completed her testimony.

Maasdorp could not be reached for comment.

Preliminary findings highlighted strained working relations and governance challenges that could affect service delivery

The inquiry, chaired by PSC commissioner Vusumuzi Mavuso, began on Monday and is expected to run until Friday, after which a report will be submitted to Mabuyane.

Maasdorp and several other department officials are expected to testify.

In a statement, Mavuso said the inquiry was being conducted in terms of the Public Service Commission Act of 1997 following Mabuyane’s request in late 2025.

“In January 2026, PSC representatives separately met the education MEC and the HoD, who were both afforded the opportunity to respond to the allegations, and submitted documentary evidence in support of their remarks,” he said.

“Preliminary findings highlighted strained working relations and governance challenges that could affect service delivery.

“As a result, the PSC broadened the scope of the inquiry to include governance and workplace relations.”

Mavuso said the commission would conduct the process with integrity and confidentiality and would not engage with the media until proceedings were complete.

The inquiry also focuses on tensions between Maasdorp and Gade, which officials say have affected the functioning of the department.

PSC provincial head Vuyani Mapolisa previously said the commission would examine both the allegations and the breakdown in working relations.

In a letter to the PSC in December, Mabuyane described the allegations as serious and warned they could undermine the effective management of the department and the province’s fight against corruption.

The inquiry comes amid broader concerns about governance in the department.

In November 2025, it was reported that the department risked losing R529m in national grant funding after funds meant for school infrastructure were allegedly diverted to unauthorised ICT projects.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima has declined to comment, saying the department would respond once the inquiry was concluded.

Mabuyane has previously said the matter related to strained working relations and “some misunderstandings”, with certain issues having been “blown out of proportion”.

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