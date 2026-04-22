Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma apologises after ‘tribalist’ posts resurface

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Former radio personality and March and March convenor Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has received sharp criticism for 'old tribalist' comments she posted on X.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has issued an apology for a series of “tribalist and colourist” social media posts that recently resurfaced online.

The tweets, which date back to 2011, gained attention after supporters raised more than R35,000 through a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign. The funds were originally intended to “buy cows” for Ngobese in recognition of her anti-immigrant protests.

In the controversial posts, Ngobese mocked individuals from Limpopo regarding their complexion and made derogatory remarks about the Tsonga and Venda languages. These comments sparked a wave of backlash, even among her own followers. The posts have now been deleted.

Jacinta has always viewed people from Limpopo as foreigners. I feel for Ori and Ndi_Muvenda_ for being used as ice boys😑



@Vodlozanesto @Lisathe_first @NNyashaYessur pic.twitter.com/3c5OjUCuVT — Moses M (@MosesM_) April 21, 2026

In her apology, Ngobese said she made the comments when she was young as part of a trend on X (formerly Twitter).

“I was young and I joined a Twitter trend about Limpopo girls,” Ngobese said. “We continued to banter with each other on X because, at the time, it wasn’t frowned upon to do so. Many of my tweets were also in defence of Zulus during that period.”

She admitted that her past remarks were “wrong and distasteful”, further adding: “To the people I have hurt and disappointed, please forgive me. I may not deserve it, but I would appreciate it ... I understand that it’s not easy to view these posts as anything other than what they are, and I take full responsibility for them. I apologise for anything I might have said in the past. That is not who I am now.”

While some of her supporters have accepted her explanation and continue to back her, many others have expressed their disapproval.

The controversy has further sparked a debate about the R35,000 raised for her. Some critics are demanding that the funds be redirected to purchase school shoes and socks for children at a rural school in Limpopo. Others insists that the money should still be awarded to Ngobese as originally planned.

Ngobese suggested the money be refunded to those who donated.

Here are more reactions from X:

With this amount at PEP STORE we can get



Shoes: 210 pairs



Socks: 210 packs https://t.co/ArMj1odC1e pic.twitter.com/vpbATrcLLy — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) April 22, 2026

Dear @JacintaNgobese my sister.



I'm standing with you in these difficult times. I think this is your opportunity to show the world that those old tweets were from a different time where you had different views.



Approve those funds, go with Ori and Ndimuvenda to deliver those… pic.twitter.com/e1eN04CwL0 — Thembisile Q II (@ThembisileQ21) April 22, 2026

There comes a point where silence becomes complicity, and I refuse to be silent.



What we are witnessing is a targeted attack on a young woman who, like all of us, is allowed to grow, evolve, and make mistakes without being politically persecuted. Jacinta does not deserve this… pic.twitter.com/RbOKPs4kJq — Lebo Keswa (@LeboMKeswa) April 22, 2026

Greetings,



I would like to formally declare that I will not be involved in the handing over of the cows to Jacinta.



It is quite vague to celebrate someone’s patriotism while there is an underlying sense of tribalism and colourism directed at you or your people. [Thread] pic.twitter.com/2THcOcWq33 — ツ Lord Ori (@Lord_Ori_) April 22, 2026

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