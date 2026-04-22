Mayor on a mission to clean up Nyandeni

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Nyandeni mayor Viwe Ndamase knows exactly what his municipality needs: “What we want is a Nyandeni that is clean.”

This was Ndamase’s bold declaration to the residents of Libode and Ngqeleni as the Nyandeni Local Municipality continues to grapple with a growing scourge of illegal dumping.

It is particularly serious along public roads including the N2 and R61 routes near Ngolo and Corhana villages near Mthatha.

Ndamase revealed this during the municipality’s draft budget roadshows for the 2026/2027 financial year, which begins on July 1.

He said the municipality was concerned about the growing scourge of illegal dumping, citing motorists as some of the biggest culprits.

“You see people looking good but then they take out waste and dump it by the roadside.

“Most of this filth in our areas is brought in by motorists.

“You almost never see pedestrians carrying black refuse bags full of trash and emptying them near public roads.

“This was a huge problem in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, but mayor [Nyaniso] Nelani managed to fight it.

“Now people dump next to the road in Corhana and it is happening in Ngolo as well.

“We have been engaging with property owners and landlords to help us by ensuring their tenants do not throw away rubbish onto the roads.”

Corhana is less than 10km outside Mthatha, while Ngolo is within the same distance along the N2 from Mthatha.

“When you see dogs killed on the roads, it is because people dump next to the two national routes.

“The dogs go to look for discarded food and it is all because a human being dumped that food.”

Libode and Ngqeleni consist of 282 villages, making Nyandeni one of the most traditionally rural councils in the Eastern Cape.

While the tiny municipality continued to rehabilitate access roads connecting rural communities to urban centres, Ndamase admitted the issue of providing an adequate road network remained a challenge.

This was due to factors including climate change, which resulted in heavy rains and many rural road networks being eroded.

Sometimes contractors leave the roads incomplete and we fire them

Even those the municipality had already paved or tarred were being slowly degraded by torrential rains.

“When it comes to challenges, some of the roads are filled with potholes; we do not have enough tarred roads.

“Sometimes contractors leave the roads incomplete and we fire them.

“This derails the process because when we fire them, they take us to court to challenge the decision.

“This means the project stalls.”

In 2025, it was reported the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality had resorted to employing about 100 unemployed youths as waste pickers, while also partnering with a major waste recycling company and private waste pickers.

At the time, KSD community services portfolio head Sihlwele Nyengane said the recruitment of young people was aimed primarily at fighting illegal dumping in and around Mthatha.

Though waste picking was usually frowned upon as a career choice, there was money to be made from it.

“We settled on the approach of recruiting young people as recyclers because we are battling to keep the town clean,” Nyengane said at the time.

“And while we were busy with that, illegal dumping also started happening, so now we are trying this.

“We’re supporting waste pickers who have been in this business for a long time.

“We’re hoping to get more young people into this space.

“Our aim is to ensure that while we’re recycling waste, we’re also creating jobs.”

Nyengane said the municipality was also trying to acquire land to build a waste buyback centre where waste pickers could sell their recycled trash.

“We’re engaging with traditional leaders on this aspect.”

In 2024, illegal dumping became such a problem in Mthatha that authorities warned that anyone caught dumping could be fined R100,000.

Illegal dumping along the N2 and R61 routes has reportedly become a major environmental and health hazard, driven by poor service delivery and a lack of awareness among communities.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati this week warned the challenge of illegal dumping could discourage outside investors from coming to invest in smaller towns such as Libode.

No-one wanted to invest in a place that was dirty. Filthy areas were also known to attract criminals.

He suggested the installation of CCTV cameras along the routes could help discourage people from illegal dumping.

However, this should be accompanied by ongoing awareness campaigns to educate people on the dangers of dumping rubbish anywhere.

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