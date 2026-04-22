Mayors need to wake up, Mabuyane says after Mqanduli shutdown

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Premier Oscar Mabuyane addresses Mqanduli residents at the local town hall on Tuesday after a week-long basic service protest that saw a total shutdown of the town. Seated beside him is King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has conceded that failures in service delivery and communication led to a six-day protest which brought Mqanduli to a standstill.

However, he condemned the shutdown itself, saying the town was an economic hub and that such actions could chase away investors.

Protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and forced schools to close during the shutdown, which affected the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality’s wards 28 and 29.

The protest was triggered by years of frustration at dry taps, sewage spillages, collapsing roads and power outages.

Addressing residents at the Mqanduli Town Hall on Tuesday, Mabuyane said the authorities had failed to respond adequately to complaints raised last year.

“We received your petition in September 2025. Your complaints are legitimate,” he said.

“The mayors need to wake up. The people of Mqanduli would not have taken to the streets if government programmes were properly communicated.”

There are millions and millions of rands in projects for Mqanduli … but if people don’t know about them, they mean nothing

Mabuyane, joined by OR Tambo district mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana, deputy mayor Thandekile Sabisa, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani and co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams, said communication failures had worsened tensions.

“There are millions and millions of rands in projects for Mqanduli … but if people don’t know about them, they mean nothing. That changes today.”

He warned municipalities that poor delivery and weak communication would no longer be tolerated.

“We cannot have a situation where government is spending money but the people on the ground feel nothing. Accountability starts with information.”

The premier also spoke out strongly against the burning of road surfaces and vandalism of infrastructure during the protest.

Community leaders, who have suspended the protest, said they would judge the government on delivery.

“We are happy the premier came to listen … but we have heard promises before.

“Our people need taps that work and roads they can drive on,” community leader Luxolo Tayiya said.

Contralesa secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said the protest followed months of inaction.

“Our people submitted a petition in September. When nothing happened, they had no choice but to protest as the last resort,” he said.

“Now we need to see those words become water, roads and electricity.”

Tayiya said some progress had been made after earlier engagements.

“We saw movement on emergency water tankers.

“But there are still projects that are not happening … there are roads reported as complete and when we checked, nothing was done,” he said.

Mqanduli resident Nomthandazo Mqweba said delivery of basic services remained the priority.

“We don’t want to protest. We want services.

“If the premier says water is life, then let us see the water.

“Let our children go to school without walking through sewage,” she said.

Williams said work was under way and warned of consequences for incomplete projects.

“We are verifying all reported projects. Where work was certified but not done, there will be consequences,” he said.

“We will publish a public project tracker for Mqanduli so every resident can see what is planned, budgeted and completed.”

After emergency talks, water was restored to four villages — New Rest, Maqomeni, Ngcanasini and Zwelitsha — while work on sewerage systems had been stepped up in affected areas.

The OR Tambo District Municipality said the Mqanduli wastewater treatment works had been refurbished and commissioned on April 18, with a damaged control valve repaired a day later to restore flow.

To address sewer blockages in Makhenkesi, the municipality has introduced twice-weekly unblocking operations and temporary containment systems using JoJo tanks.

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