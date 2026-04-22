Mourners die from suspected food poisoning after Limpopo funeral

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Police say 42 people sought medical treatment at Lebowakgomo Hospital, with 38 admitted for further care.

Police in Limpopo have opened inquest dockets after three people, including a seven-year-old girl, died of suspected food poisoning after a funeral gathering in Lebowakgomo.

The incident occurred at Ga-Maja, Mmotong wa Bogobe, where community members who attended the funeral began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea between April 18 and 20.

Police said 42 people sought medical treatment at Lebowakgomo Hospital, with 38 admitted for further care as health officials worked to stabilise patients.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba confirmed investigations are under way, with police consolidating related cases, including those reported in other areas.

Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the community to remain calm as investigations continue.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones during this tragic incident. We appeal to the community to remain calm and allow the investigation to unfold, including the post-mortem processes, which will determine the exact cause of death.”

TimesLIVE