Mthatha policewoman critical, male colleague shot dead

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A policewoman who was shot and wounded on Wednesday afternoon — in an incident in which her colleague died instantly — is fighting for her life in hospital.

Eastern Cape police confirmed that the two police officers from the Madeira detective unit in Mthatha were shot at about 4.30pm in the New Brighton area in Ngangelizwe, while returning home from duty.

The policeman died at the scene.

“The female officer is in critical condition in hospital,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said on Wednesday evening.

“The names of the officers will be released as soon as next-of-kin notification is completed.

“This is an active crime scene.

“Further information will be shared in due course.”

Investigators are still on the scene combing the area for any clues

Police appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS App.

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