Old Dalians to embark on fundraising cycle tour from Cape Town to Qonce

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A group of Old Dalians will embark on an epic 1,031km cycle tour to raise money for the construction of the proposed Old Dalian Union Multipurpose Centre.

Ahead of the 165th Dale Reunion in early May, Old Dalians will take part in an eight-day fundraising cycle tour from Cape Town to Qonce from April 30.

The 1,031km endurance ride forms part of the milestone celebrations that aim to bring together Old Dalians, friends of the school and sponsors in a shared effort to raise funds for the development of the proposed Old Dalian Union Multipurpose Centre.

The journey also symbolically connects the past and present while building momentum towards a long-term vision for the Dale community.

This is the ODU’s first fundraising cycle tour, marking the launch of what is expected to become an ongoing campaign focused on creating sustainable infrastructure for both the school and the broader Qonce area.

The reunion takes place from May 7 to 10.

This journey represents endurance, unity and shared purpose

ODU national president Phiwe Ndinisa said the initiative went beyond fundraising and reflected the values of the Dale community.

“This journey represents endurance, unity and shared purpose.

“These are values that have always been part of Dale and the ODU, and this tour allows us to bring those values to life in a meaningful way.”

Ndinisa said the tour was also aimed at strengthening connections among alumni and inspiring current pupils.

“We want to build pride and connection, while also showing young people what can be achieved when people come together with a common goal.”

Cycling was chosen as the fundraising activity because of its strong link to endurance and teamwork, while also allowing participants to engage with communities along the route.

The cyclists will travel through several towns, raising awareness and encouraging support along the way.

The route will see riders cover long daily distances across the Western and Eastern Cape.

The route is:

• April 30: Cape Town to Worcester (132km);

• May 1: Worcester to Barrydale (135km);

• May 2: Barrydale to Calitzdorp (124km);

• May 3: Calitzdorp to Uniondale (168km);

• May 4: Uniondale to Steytlerville (123km);

• May 5: Steytlerville to Winterfontein Farm (120km);

• May 6: Middlewater to Adelaide (115km); and

• May 7: Adelaide to Qonce (121km): Rolling finish to Dale Junior.

The group of 10 riders includes Old Dalians, sponsors’ representatives and four women cyclists, reflecting an effort to ensure diversity within the team.

Participants were selected through an open invitation process, with a focus on fitness, commitment and alignment with the purpose of the initiative.

The cyclists range in age from their 20s to their 50s, emphasising the strength of the ODU network across different generations.

An organising committee is responsible for planning, logistics, partnerships and fundraising co-ordination, while a support crew will provide medical, mechanical and logistical assistance throughout the eight-day journey.

The initiative has also received backing from several sponsors, including Personal Trust, Nick’s Food Spar, Buffalo Toyota, SuperSport Schools Sport and Khaltsha Cycles, who are contributing resources and support to ensure the success of the tour.

Funds raised will go towards the construction of the multipurpose centre at the Athlone Lawns Tennis Club site in Qonce.

The planned facility will include a padel court, recreational areas and a conference centre that can host meetings, seminars and community events.

The fundraising drive is aligned with the broader “Club 5 Million by 2030” campaign, which aims to raise R5m over time.

The cycle tour serves as the launch platform to encourage supporters to contribute towards this goal.

Ndinisa said transparency was a priority in managing the funds.

“All contributions are handled through a ring-fenced account managed by a reputable financial institution.

“This ensures that every rand is accounted for and used strictly for its intended purpose.”

As the departure date approaches, the ODU is calling on old boys, families, businesses and the wider public to support the initiative through donations or monthly contributions.

Supporters are encouraged to pledge R500 a month or R6,000 a year over five years as part of the Club 5 Million campaign, helping to turn the vision of the multipurpose centre into a lasting benefit for the Dale community.

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