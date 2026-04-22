Ramaphosa urged to suspend Masemola over tender charges

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Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola over criminal charges linked to a R360m irregular SA Police Service (SAPS) tender.

The tender was awarded in 2024 to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company owned by tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. It was subsequently cancelled after investigations uncovered irregularities.

Masemola appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The matter has been postponed to May 13.

While noting a court appearance does not equate to a guilty verdict, Cameron urged the president to “act without delay” to protect the credibility of the SAPS.

“The continued hesitation to act decisively is no longer tenable,” Cameron said. “At a time when South Africans are under siege from crime, uncertainty at the very top of SAPS is unacceptable. The president must act now, suspend the national commissioner, and appoint a credible acting leader immediately.”

Cameron warned the crisis extends beyond a single individual, suggesting a broader institutional collapse.

“The executive and administrative leadership of SAPS are effectively compromised. This is not a routine matter; it is a full-blown leadership crisis in an institution already struggling to meet its most basic mandate.

“This is what institutional collapse looks like. When those entrusted with upholding the law are themselves embroiled in controversy, public confidence is destroyed and criminals are emboldened.”

He emphasised transparency must be “enforced, not negotiated”.

Cameron advised Ramaphosa to appoint an acting commissioner characterised by unquestionable integrity. He stressed any candidate must not be implicated in ongoing investigations, including matters before the Madlanga commission or the parliamentry ad hoc committee.

Masemola has maintained his innocence, distancing himself from the criminal allegations.

“I have not committed corruption. I have been charged under the PFMA, and I don’t understand why,” Masemola said. He urged police officers to remain positive, claiming he is being “dragged closer” to criminals he does not know. “I know I am not guilty and I have done nothing wrong.”

The DA has joined the call for Masemola’s immediate suspension. However, Ramaphosa has remained cautious, stating he will address the matter in accordance with the law. The president noted any decision regarding a new appointment would be made pending legal outcomes and a formal determination of wrongdoing.

TimesLIVE