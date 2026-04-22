Senior Mthatha police officer gunned down

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The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are not yet clear.

A senior Mthatha police officer was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the New Brighton township.

The officer, described as one of the top investigators in the area, was killed while travelling in an unmarked state vehicle.

Police are still on the scene investigating the matter.

The circumstances surrounding the killing are not yet clear.

The officer’s identity is being withheld pending formal notification of next of kin.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the killing is linked to any active investigations.

Mthatha detectives have recently been handling several high-profile cases.

This is a developing story.

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