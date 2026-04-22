Upington man gets life sentence for two road rage fatalities

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John Mouton was also convicted on four counts of attempted murder after a shooting that followed a road collision.

A motorist who killed two people during a road rage incident has been sentenced to double life terms of imprisonment by the high court in Upington.

John Mouton, 50, was also convicted on four counts of attempted murder after a shooting that followed a road collision.

Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the judgment underlined “the devastating consequences when individuals choose violence over lawful conduct”.

Firearm ownership is accompanied by a critical responsibility, Senokoatsane said.

“Individuals entrusted with firearms are always expected to exercise restraint, discipline and sound judgment. Road rage and acts of retaliation have no place in a lawful society. There are established legal frameworks and road traffic regulations designed to address disputes arising from accidents. Taking the law into one’s own hands not only undermines the rule of law but also leads to irreversible harm and tragedy.”

The incident took place on December 17 2022 when Mouton and fellow motorist Joshua Rock were involved in a vehicle collision.

“After the collision, Mouton retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and threatened Rock. During the confrontation, Shadrack Dube, a friend of Rock, arrived at the scene and attempted to intervene and defuse the situation. Despite the efforts, the accused discharged his firearm twice.

“Rock subsequently left the scene, while Dube remained behind. Soon after the owner of the vehicle driven by Rock, Boiphelo Khumalo, arrived after being told about the accident. He was accompanied by several individuals, including off-duty police officer Ranchia Nokayi.

“Nokayi approached the accused to calm him and contacted police for assistance. While she was on the call, the accused began shooting indiscriminately.

“Dube and Khumalo sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The accused then fired at four other individuals who had arrived at the scene, including Nokayi. Fortunately none of them was injured.”

During the trial, Mouton unsuccessfully argued he had acted in self-defence, alleging Dube was armed and Khumalo posed a threat.

The court ordered that he serve life imprisonment for the murder of Dube, life imprisonment for the murder of Khumalo and 10 years’ imprisonment for each of the four counts of attempted murder. All sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

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