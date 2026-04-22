News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Wednesday

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear more witness testimony on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

FRANKLY SPEAKING | Malema has not done this nation any service

3

BEHIND THE NEWS | Covering Malema’s firearms trial was an exercise in resilience

4

EDITORIAL | Misplaced anti-foreigner protest illustrates danger of mob mentality

5

OPINION | Reality TV farce worse amid real youth crisis and suffering

Related Articles