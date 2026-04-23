I was beaten, kicked and suffocated to confess, massacre accused tells court

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Bonga ‘Rico’ Hintsa, one of six men facing 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, is one of three men objecting to the admissibility of their confessions, alleging it was obtained unlawfully and citing police brutality.

Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, one of the accused in the Lusikisiki massacre case, has challenged the admissibility of his alleged confession, telling the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki it was obtained through assault and intimidation by police.

Hintsa, 31, is testifying in a trial-within-a-trial in Lusikisiki, where the court has to determine whether statements made by him and two co-accused can be used as evidence.

He is among six men facing 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, linked to the September 28 2024 mass shooting in Ngobozana village.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were killed when gunmen attacked two neighbouring homesteads. A two-month-old infant survived.

The group also faces a separate charge relating to the murder of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedisi Gijana, who was shot dead at his KwaBhaca home in August 2024.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty.

Hintsa, along with co-accused Aphiwe Ndende and Siphosoxolo Myekethe, is disputing the admissibility of statements allegedly made to police, claiming they were obtained under duress.

In testimony that began on Tuesday, Hintsa alleged he was assaulted from the day of his arrest on October 16 2024.

He told the court he was beaten, kicked and slapped, and suffocated with plastic bags.

He said officers threatened to kill him or throw him from a bridge if he did not co-operate, and that the violence escalated when he failed to answer questions.

“Even when I did not know information they were asking about, I would then be forced to say I agreed, because I was afraid of being assaulted,” Hintsa told the court.

“When I said that I did not know something … that is when they would promise to beat me up.”

When I said that I did not know something … that is when they would promise to beat me up

He said police dictated his responses and warned that colleagues would assault him if he did not comply.

“I said I will try as I was afraid of assault,” he testified.

Hintsa also claimed he was not informed of his constitutional rights during interrogation on October 17 2024.

The defence, led by attorney Zama Somahela, argues the alleged abuses render the statements inadmissible.

They further contend that state witness Lonwabo Abi, a former co-accused, was the mastermind behind the attacks, challenging the state’s claim that Mzukisi Ndamase orchestrated the killings.

Co-accused Songezo Vuma has not opposed the use of his confessions, saying they were made voluntarily.

Ndamase and Mawethu Nomdlembu have not made statements and are not part of the challenge.

Hintsa and Ndende were arrested on October 16 2024 in Port Shepstone following a police manhunt.

Their photographs had been circulated before their capture.

During his testimony, Hintsa also raised concerns about his treatment in custody, including conditions at the Ebongweni Maximum Prison and the daily transport from Kokstad to Lusikisiki.

Judge Richard Brooks has warned correctional services officials against interfering in the case after complaints that inmates were being pressured to plead guilty.

The matter was postponed to Thursday for the continuation of Hintsa’s testimony.

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