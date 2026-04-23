Kagiso Lerutla ‘killed motorist and paid R10k to hide body’

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City Manager Kagiso Lerutla appears at the Boksburg magistrate's court on fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice charges, April 23.

The state has accused Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla of being involved in a murder coverup after he crashed into another vehicle in 2021.

The state alleges that Lerutla paid a tow-truck driver to get rid of the body in a car he crashed into. He allegedly then went to hospital to get treatment but he was never admitted.

This information was brought before the Boksburg magistrate’s court by the prosecutor on Thursday. Lerutla is facing charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and fraud for allegedly using a paid imposter to appear in court on his behalf for a speeding case he faced in 2019.

However, the state has now disclosed new evidence that shows that on May 14 2021 at about 12.10am, Lerutla was driving a black Mercedes G Wagon with registration along N12 east bound when he got involved in a collision with a Hyundai, whose driver died on the scene.

“The scene was attended to by two EMPD officers who allegedly arranged for Lerutla to be transferred to hospital for medical attention as he was allegedly seriously injured. However, the applicant [Lerutla] was attended to at the hospital and discharged the same day without being admitted,” read court papers seen by Sowetan.

A case of culpable homicide was registered with Bedfordview police and was closed as withdrawn in August 2023.

“But it is mysteriously missing from the SAPS storeroom where it is supposed to be kept,” read the document.

“The investigation in the culpable homicide docket placed us in a position to reconstruct the missing docket and the reconstruction is at an advanced stage, including the investigation regarding such loss of the docket.”

Further evidence showed that immediately at the crime scene, the tow-truck driver was offered an amount of R10,000 by applicant 2 [Lerutla] to remove the body from the scene before the police could arrive at the crime scene.

Sowetan