Kupelo case to proceed after discharge application dismissed

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Eastern Cape health department official Sizwe Kupelo appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in KuGompo City on Wednesday.

Senior Eastern Cape health department official Sizwe Kupelo will have to answer to fraud, uttering and forgery charges after his application for discharge was dismissed in court.

Kupelo, a deputy director, appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in KuGompo City on Wednesday for a ruling after the state closed its case in February.

Magistrate Sadia Jacobs said she was satisfied that the state had established a prima facie case requiring Kupelo to present his defence.

This after considering submissions from his attorney, Elias Makhanya, and state advocate Siphamandla Ngxokolo.

At the centre of the case is a matric certificate allegedly used by Kupelo to secure positions in the department of health and the office of the premier.

He is accused of submitting a falsely certified grade 12 certificate — an allegation he has denied.

According to the charge sheet, Kupelo earned more than R18m in government salaries over the course of his career.

The state alleges the certificate used in his applications was forged.

A verification process conducted by health department communications director Siyanda Manana found that the certificate belonged to another individual, Cinga Dyantyi.

Makhanya argued that the state had failed to prove its case, saying no evidence showed that Kupelo had submitted a matric certificate when applying for posts at either the department of health or the office of the premier.

He questioned the origin of the certificate at the centre of the case, arguing that the investigating officer had received it from Manana, whom he accused of having “an axe to grind” with Kupelo.

Makhanya also said Dyantyi had worked at the department for years and that his details would have been known to others, not only Kupelo.

In earlier testimony, Dyantyi said he was shocked to discover a matric certificate bearing Kupelo’s name but identical to his own, including the barcode and subject symbols.

“I do not know how this happened at all and I was shocked to see it,” Dyantyi said in an affidavit.

Dyantyi, who works at Mthatha General Hospital, said he attended school with Kupelo at Mkhankatho JSS and later at Chief Henry Bokleni Senior Secondary School, though they were in different classes.

Makhanya further challenged the credibility of state witnesses, including Mxolisi Tokota, a former personnel officer in the premier’s office who was part of the panel that shortlisted and interviewed candidates.

Tokota testified that Kupelo’s application had been among those captured on a master list during the recruitment process and that five candidates had been shortlisted for two positions.

“No headhunting was done,” Tokota said.

It would constitute an unfair trial if you allow the accused to go to the stand and prove a case for the state

Makhanya argued that the evidence of Tokota and another witness, Khumalo, should be rejected, claiming their testimony was intended “to protect Manana”.

He also told the court that the case was opened in September 2021 after both Kupelo and Manana had been suspended, and alleged there had been conflict between the two.

“Immediately he was employed, he had an issue with the accused,” Makhanya said.

He claimed Kupelo’s personnel file went missing after a complaint was lodged against Manana and argued that no evidence had been led to authenticate the disputed certificate.

“Kupelo’s own certificates for the application were certified in 2002 and the certificate in question was certified in 1998, which means it comes from somewhere,” he said.

“It would constitute an unfair trial if you allow the accused to go to the stand and prove a case for the state.”

Ngxokolo rejected claims that Kupelo had been headhunted, saying the position had been publicly advertised and filled through a standard recruitment process.

“There was an advert, there was shortlisting, and recommendations,” he said.

“He was never headhunted. The position he applied for was open to the public.

“The fact that he did his job and there were no complaints is irrelevant. He was not supposed to be there.”

Ngxokolo also said Manana had nothing to gain by placing a falsified document in Kupelo’s file.

He confirmed that Kupelo’s personnel file and the master list of applicants were missing, with the last record of the file dating back to 2015.

“The only inference that can be drawn is that there’s something untoward about the appointment of the accused.

“It can’t be right that his particulars are found not at OTP and health,” he said.

Kupelo is expected to return to court on July 15 and 16 for the defence case.

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