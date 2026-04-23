AT THE BEACH | Longboards making a popular comeback, as Border demonstrates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The growth of the Border Longboard Club is stratospheric.

Just a few short years ago, Border submitted a team of 19 longboard surfers to compete at the SA Longboard Championships at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay.

Our current local team, which is heading off to Jeffreys Bay for the Surf Emporium SA Longboard Championships from April 27-May 2, now comprises 40 surfers, ranging in age from under 16 to over 70 — girls, boys, women and men.

Longboards, by the way, are surfboards nine feet and longer, and celebrate the surfing days of old.

This is something of a nod towards the 60s. It is not exactly clear why the pull of this history is so compelling but this phenomenon of a return to the roots is international.

Surfers the world over are enjoying nostalgia across the ages, and on a grand scale.

I chatted with local longboard surfer and committee member Jason Bowen this week about some of the what, where, why and how of the local longboard club and team.

After having spent six years in ministry, Jason and his wife, Carrie, found themselves living in the UK where she was in social work and Jason was in high performance sports coaching across various cricket clubs, and even at a national level.

When the couple came back to SA they were totally keen to move back to their hometown, Gqeberha.

When the opportunity arose to open up Talisman Tool and Plant Hire in KuGompo City, Jason was sceptical.

He is, however, a man of due diligence and travelled out to the East Coast resorts to take a look at Lilyfontein as a possible school for his daughters.

A few waves later at Queensberry Bay and Yellow Sands and he was sold.

Now, 11 years down the track, you wouldn’t move Jason and his family away from our shores with a crowbar.

His daughters — Lily, Neve and Isla — love the local life of horse riding, surfing, fishing, beach and ocean culture, friends, Lilyfontein and Merrifield.

For Jason, longboard surfing is just the final cherry on the top. He loves going surfing with his girls, local crew and family. The Yellow Sands slipway experience is hard to beat.

Jason’s career has a common thread. From ministry to high performance sport to business, the thread is a passion for people.

Tools and hire are an element of Jason’s business but the greater part of what makes him tick is the relationship with his clients and staff.

Business has been tough, especially since Covid, but the blessings have been consistent, and at the end of the day, catching a few waves with the local surfing community is a highlight.

Especially on the East Coast, the beauty of nature is particularly close at hand, and there is a rich culture and community of people where friendships run deep and everybody looks out for each other.

“The East Coast is tops,” Jason tells me.

You will find the whole Border longboard team there

On a social investment level, Jason is involved with African Angels, King’s Children’s Home and the longboard club.

With his UK history, Jason loves sport science, biomechanics, analytics and all the numbers, but when it comes to longboarding, he lays much of this aside to just go with the flow.

Flow (and style) is what longboarding is all about. And family. The local longboard crew has no shortage of husbands and wives surfing, fathers and daughters, and fathers and sons.

Along with committee members Alan Harris, Wendy Miller and Dean Knox, local longboarding is surging ahead, generous sponsors are well on board, the team is fabulously kitted out, all social antennas are up and the vibe and camaraderie are so strong that some surfers are defecting from their provinces to join Border.

A nicer crew of people you will struggle to find.

If you are in JBay next week, just left of the contest tower at Point, there is a guest house called Chichi’s.

You will find the whole Border longboard team there.

Our surfers are heralded as they leave for their heats, supported and watched from the deck as they ride their waves, and enthusiastically welcomed as they come back.

It is hard to think of a better way to live.

Go Border!

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone