Merrifield hockey team scores for animal welfare

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Merrifield 1st Hockey Team players with the Pet Pals logo on their kit.

Merrifield College’s 1st team hockey players will take to the field this season carrying more than just school pride — they will also be raising awareness for animal welfare.

The school has partnered with local initiative Pet Pals, with the organisation’s logo set to appear on the front of the team’s jerseys for the upcoming season.

The initiative aims to promote responsible pet ownership and highlight the work of animal rescue organisations, while encouraging pupils to engage with community issues beyond the classroom.

Pet Pals works with rescue groups and sanctuaries to support adoption drives, raise funds and advocate for the care of abandoned animals.

This partnership allows our students to use their platform in sport to support a cause that reflects empathy, responsibility, and service to the community — Dr Guy Hartley, Merrifield executive head

Merrifield executive head Dr Guy Hartley said the partnership reflected the school’s broader approach to education.

“At Merrifield College, we believe education should shape both the mind and the heart. This partnership allows our students to use their platform in sport to support a cause that reflects empathy, responsibility, and service to the community,” he said.

The school said the initiative forms part of its focus on developing well-rounded pupils through academic, sporting and community engagement.

Players have welcomed the move, saying it gives their sport added purpose.

Team captain Shaan Packery said wearing the Pet Pals logo was meaningful.

“Wearing the Pet Pals logo on our jerseys is something we are incredibly proud of. It reminds us that leadership and teamwork extend beyond the field. Knowing that our sport can help raise awareness for animals that need care and protection makes every match even more meaningful,” he said.

The project has also been supported by Digitsky, which assisted with branding and production of the jerseys.

“Digitsky believes strongly in initiatives that combine innovation with community impact. Supporting Merrifield College and the Pet Pals programme was a natural fit for us, because it empowers young people to stand up for something important, while building awareness in a creative way,” the company said.

For Pet Pals, the collaboration is an opportunity to expand its reach.

Sue Kriel said the partnership would help amplify its message.

“Animals rely on people to speak for them. Seeing the Pet Pals logo on Merrifield’s 1st team hockey top is incredibly special because it shows that our whole community stands behind the message of kindness, adoption, and responsible pet care,” she said.

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