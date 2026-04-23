New fleet of vehicles will help improve social services

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Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, centre, flanked by social workers, community leaders and other stakeholders during a handover of 48 cars in KuGompo City. Fanta said the new vehicles will help ensure that essential services reach those who need them most.

The Eastern Cape’s social service delivery capacity received a boost with the handover of 48 vehicles by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in East London on Wednesday.

The vehicles are expected to improve access to social services, particularly in rural and underserved areas where transport constraints have long hindered outreach efforts.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the vehicles would strengthen the ability of social workers and Sassa officials to reach vulnerable communities.

“Today’s handover is not just about vehicles; it represents our collective commitment to ensuring that essential services reach those who need them most,” she said.

The vehicles will be deployed across the province, supporting outreach programmes, social grant distribution and other services aimed at assisting vulnerable households.

Fanta said improved mobility would enable officials to engage more effectively with communities that struggle to access government support.

“Our social workers and Sassa staff will now have the necessary resources to reach individuals and families who may otherwise struggle to access the support they require.

“This is a vital step in our mission to uplift and empower our citizens,” she said.

By increasing our mobility, we can better serve our communities and respond to their needs — Bandile Maqethuka, Sassa regional manager

Sassa regional manager Bandile Maqethuka said the additional vehicles would enhance operational efficiency and responsiveness.

“These vehicles are a testament to our dedication to ensuring that social grants and other services reach our beneficiaries efficiently,” he said.

“By increasing our mobility, we can better serve our communities and respond to their needs.”

Maqethuka said the initiative also reflected the importance of collaboration between Sassa and the provincial department of social development.

“This partnership is vital for creating a more inclusive society where every citizen has access to the support they need.

“Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve,” he said.

In addition to the vehicles, Sassa has distributed more than 950 laptops to staff across the province, including 50 allocated to social development officials in the OR Tambo district who lost equipment in a fire at the Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha.

The handover was attended by social workers, community leaders and other stakeholders, who welcomed the intervention as a step towards improving service delivery.

Community members said improved access to services was particularly important in rural areas, where distance and limited transport options often prevented people from accessing support.

Fanta said the initiative formed part of broader efforts to improve the quality of life for residents and ensure that essential services were accessible.

“The department of social development remains committed to ensuring that no-one is left behind, and the addition of these vehicles will play a crucial role in achieving that goal,” she said.

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