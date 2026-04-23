News

One dead, 10 injured in KuGompo City taxi crash

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

A taxi overturned between Abbotsford and Nahoon on Thursday. (Supplied)

A passenger was killed and 10 others were injured when a taxi crashed in KuGompo City on Thursday.

The accident happened between Abbotsford and Nahoon.

“A minibus taxi, a Toyota Siyaya carrying 11 occupants, lost control, struck a pole and overturned,” provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“One person was declared dead at the scene.

“The 10 injured passengers, including the driver, were transported to Frere Hospital.

“One lane [North East Expressway] remains closed as emergency services continue with recovery operations.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Nominations open for Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards

3

EDITORIAL | Threatening judicial officials must have legal consequences

4

INSIGHT | SA needs local leaders who can see beyond their own backyard

5

Merrifield hockey team scores for animal welfare

Related Articles