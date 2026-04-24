Celebrating freedom through jazz

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Dumza Maswana will perform at the ‘Jazz and The City’ event at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery on Sunday.

The lawns of the Ann Bryant Art Gallery will come alive this Sunday as the “Jazz and the City 2026″ concert transforms the Freedom Day long weekend into a relaxed, family-friendly “music in the park” experience.

Headlined by multi-award-winning jazz vocalist and composer Nomfundo Xaluva and acclaimed singer-songwriter Dumza Maswana, the open-air event promises a full day of live music, local creativity and cultural celebration.

Curator Papama Mnqandi said the concept was born out of both local demand and inspiration from national stages.

“Jazz and the City was a response to a call made by KuGompo jazz lovers when I attended the Cape Town International Jazz Festival and saw Nomfundo perform,” he said.

He said the region already had a deep-rooted connection to jazz.

“There is a strong jazz following in the province and the city, linked to its rich history and cultural significance,” Mnqandi said.

Beyond entertainment, the concert formed part of a broader ambition to position Buffalo City as a growing cultural and tourism hub.

“I saw how culture and jazz are being used to revive inner-city life and economic development in Cape Town,” he said.

“Cities are now responding to their economic potential through culture-led urban development and tourism.”

The event was also aimed at strengthening the city’s presence on the national jazz circuit.

“We want BCMM to be a serious player on the national jazz calendar,” Mnqandi said.

Maswana and Xaluva are not strangers. They are household names, and both are from the Eastern Cape — Papama Mnqandi, curator

The lineup features seven acts, blending established performers with emerging talent.

Besides Xaluva and Maswana, there will be performances by Milisa, Nolonothi, Theo Pluto, Mzi-unMasked and Illumonate DJs.

“Maswana and Xaluva are not strangers. They are household names, and both are from the Eastern Cape,” Mnqandi said.

In addition to the music, the event will showcase a broader creative offering, including a craft market, food stalls and an art exhibition inside the gallery.

“We are foregrounding a diversity of creative value chains to contribute to the creative economy and strengthen our city’s cultural standing,” he said.

Mnqandi said interest in jazz continued to grow, particularly among younger audiences.

“Jazz is a growing area of interest, with streaming platforms showing an increase in listenership in SA,” he said.

Organisers expect between 500 and 1,000 attendees, with some people travelling from outside the city.

“Some people cannot see these artists in bigger cities, so it becomes more affordable to experience them here,” Mnqandi said.

“I have friends travelling in just for this.”

The event will have a picnic-style atmosphere, with concert-goers encouraged to bring blankets, camp chairs and sunscreen.

“It’s an open-air day. It’s about enjoying music in a relaxed environment,” he said.

Gates open at noon, with performances expected to run until 8pm.

Tickets are available via Quicket from R280, with an additional R100 fee for cooler boxes.

While jazz remains at the heart of the event, Mnqandi said audiences could expect a range of musical influences.

“You will be taken on a journey across genres, even though jazz is at the core,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of hosting the concert over the Freedom Day weekend.

“Jazz has always been connected to the struggle for justice. It has been an instrument of protest and a way of expressing human excellence and creativity,” he said.

Mnqandi emphasised the importance of investing in local talent and creating opportunities within the city.

“We already export incredible jazz talent to the global stage, but we need to create more opportunities here at home and return that value to our local economy,” he said.

Though the event is self-funded, he hopes it will encourage broader support for similar initiatives.

“This is an example of the kind of programmes we need. If we take these events seriously, we can attract more visitors and grow our cultural economy,” he said.

“We stand together to answer the call for freedom through jazz.”

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