GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

Friday 24
- St Bernard’s Hospice will celebrate 35 years of palliative service with a cocktail gala on Friday, starting at 6pm at The Venue at Hemingways Hotel. The evening, featuring live music, canapes and a complimentary wine bar, will serve as a fundraiser for home-based care for patients with life-limiting illnesses in East London. Tickets are R500 each, including entry to a R35,000 cash draw. Interested attendees can contact the hospice at 043-721-0051 or via email at fundraising@stbh.org.za.
- Ncesh Nonxishi will perform My First Show Ekhaya at Legends Showcase Venue starting at 6pm. This event marks the award-winning jazz artist’s first professional performance in her home province of the Eastern Cape, following her recognition as Best Newcomer at the Mzantsi Jazz Awards. She will be accompanied by Linda Tshabalala. Tickets at R200 through Quicket.
- The Kidd’s Beach Primary School Carnival takes place today and tomorrow on the school’s sports field. The event runs from 2pm to 9pm today and 9am to 9pm on Saturday. Attendees can enjoy food stalls, local crafts and ongoing entertainment. Entry fees are R20 for adults and children over 14 and R10 for children under 13. Individual ride tickets cost between R20 and R60, with card payments available at the ticket office. For more information or stall bookings, contact the organisers at 072-401-9992.
- The “Murder on the Champagne Train” event is on at the East London Museum from 5pm until 9.30pm. Produced by the Jen Bryson Moorcroft Theatre, guests are invited to don vintage or cocktail attire as they embark on a luxury “train” journey from Istanbul to London in 1934. Priced at R180 per person, the ticket includes dinner, with drinks available for purchase. The event culminates in a competition for prizes, including “Top Detective” and “Best Dressed.” Reservations to be made in advance via WhatsApp at 074-538-4438.
- The Spirit King: Imboni uZwi-LeZwe Radebe the Light Bearer is at the East London Guild Theatre from tonight until Monday. The play explores themes of spiritual awakening and cultural identification via the spiritual journey of Imboni uZwi-LeZwe Radebe, an indigenous African seer. Aphiwe Mdebuka portrays the younger Imboni, while Moroke plays the adult. There are three performances a day — at 10am, 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are available through Webtickets for R350.
- The Kingsway Racquet Club in Schultz Road, Nahoon, will host a Padel Fundraiser from 6pm to 9pm. Open to all skill levels, the event supports young local talent for the African Youth Chess Championship. R250 entry fee includes a Moroccan chicken prego roll and chips. Tickets are available from Aisha, or Joni. The club also offers standard bookings for its outdoor courts via the Playtomic app from 6am to 9.30pm.
Saturday 25
- The “Doek on Fleek” maskandi fest in Mthatha is a “Mother’s Day Edition” celebration scheduled for Richardson Park. Starting at 10am, the festival is open to all genders. Tickets from Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers, or the official Doek on Fleek website, are priced at R250 for general access and R500 for the seated area. Enjoy a full day of music from top maskandi stars like Slingo Sedlamlenze. WhatsApp: 071-627-3273 or 064-935-2313 for general information and ticket assistance.
- The 7th Annual Freedom to Run, organised by the Original Mambas Athletics Club, takes place at the Beacon Bay Country Club. The event includes a 21.1km half-marathon at 6.15am, a 10km race at 6am, and a 5km fun run leaving at 6.05am, all following an out-and-back route. Registration fees are R250, R190 and R90, respectively, with temporary licences available for R60 (half-marathon) and R50 (10km) for non-club members. Late entries incur a R50 penalty for the longer races.
- The RD-MP/IA Wizards of Words Trivia Night is a fundraiser at the Bay Collective in Beacon Bay, supporting the Masimanyane Women’s Support Centre. The event includes five rounds of competition, featuring spelling challenges and word puzzles, with prizes for top teams. Doors open at 5pm for 5.30pm, concluding around 9pm. Teams of up to six can participate for a registration fee of R400, and each member must complete an indemnity and media consent form at the venue.
Sunday 26
- The Jazz and the City concert at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery starts at noon and runs until 7pm. The event features headliner Nomfundo Xaluva, along with performers Dumza Maswana, Nolinothi Ntombizinyanya, Wanda Zonke, Milisa, and Mzi Unmasked. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the outdoor setting. Admission is R280, with a R100 fee for bringing a cooler box. Food stalls and a cash bar will be available.
- The Pinecreek Market from 10am to 1.30pm at Pinecreek Restaurant & Farmstall in Beacon Bay, situated on Old Gonubie Road. Visitors can enjoy various stalls with fresh produce, artisan soaps and handcrafted jewellery, along with a farmers’ breakfast. For stall inquiries, contact the organisers at 062-256-4901.
- The Soulful Sundays lifestyle event, presented by the Eastern Cape Jazz Festival at Ronnies Motors Mercedes-Benz, East London, from 2pm to 8pm. The event features a headline performance by Kelly Khumalo, with local artists Alungile Lamani, Blackman Slogan and 40 Kompakt. Additionally, there will be a live screening of the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, in collaboration with SABC Sport. Designed as a premium social experience, guests are encouraged to “dress to express”, enjoying high-end fashion, food and music. Tickets start at R100 through Quicket, and the event is for adults only.
Thursday April 30
- The East London Agricultural Show at the Gonubie Farmer’s Hall showgrounds runs from today to May 3. This community event features more than 300 indoor and outdoor stalls presenting farming exhibits, local crafts, food, livestock displays, equestrian events and unique activities like lawnmower racing. Families can enjoy the Fun4U funfair with carnival rides, pony rides and eco-friendly competitions. Adults have access to a beer tent with live music. Admission costs R50 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or via Quicket, and the venue is accessible from the N2, with on-site card facilities and an ATM available.
Saturday 2
- The Maskandi Fest East London (Mother’s Day Edition) takes place at the Jan Smuts Stadium from 10am to 8pm, under the theme “I Am An African”. The festival features performers like Umafikizolo and Inkosi Yamagcokama, and is hosted by MC Wsolwazi. Tickets can be purchased via Computicket BoxOffice and retail outlets, with general access at R300. Seated tickets are R500, and tickets for bringing a cooler box are R150.
- Ralf GUM performs at Zaza Beach Club from 5pm. Guests can enjoy his deep house set with sunset views over the Indian Ocean. Ticket prices range from R150 to R350, with VIP options at R400. It is advisable to book a table in advance.
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