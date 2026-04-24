Gonubie landmark in eye of rezoning storm

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Three psychiatrists are hoping to capitalise on the popularity of medical tourism by turning the Bluewaters Hotel in Gonubie into a mental wellness clinic. Residents are, however, concerned it could negatively impact the seaside suburb's appeal as a holiday destination.

A storm is brewing over a proposal to convert a Buffalo City Metro beachfront hotel into a mental wellness clinic.

At the centre of the controversy is the future of the Bluewaters Hotel in Gonubie, which is on the market for more than R17m.

Residents and business owners in the coastal suburb on the outskirts of KuGompo City are concerned the repurposed facility could negatively affect property values and tourism, arguing that it might also change the character of the area, a popular holiday destination.

The plan’s proponents maintain the conversion would expand access to and reduce the stigma around mental health care, saying they intend using the hotel’s existing infrastructure and introducing a different form of tourism.

Three psychiatrists have lodged an application to buy the hotel and rezone the property from residential to institutional use.

The matter is now before the ward committee, with BCM set to consider the application.

Ward councillor Valerie Knoetze said the proposal had become a “very contentious topic”.

“They are feeling that it would depreciate their business and things like that,” she said.

Gonubie Ratepayers’ Association chair Henri Smit said residents were worried about the potential impact on the suburb’s character and long-term development and that the facility could “diminish Gonubie’s value as a holiday destination”.

He said a lack of clear information about the facility had contributed to uncertainty among residents.

“We do not know what the impact of it will be.”

Smit also raised concerns about the rezoning application, warning that it could set a precedent for future developments.

“Once you open and allow the rezoning of that property to that specific zoning, it opens the door for any future one,” he said.

Residents also questioned why the facility could not be located closer to existing medical infrastructure.

“In the meeting we had with them, we asked why they did not instead use properties in Beacon Bay next to the hospital, which are already zoned for those purposes,” Smit said.

We’re really not sure what the whole situation is

Concerns have also been raised about an alleged lack of consultation.

“There was very little consultation with us,” 33 Degrees South body corporate chair Colin Nel said.

“We’re really not sure what the whole situation is.

“If it had been put in writing, it would have been a very different situation.”

He said uncertainty about the type of patients who would be accommodated at the planned mental wellness clinic was also fuelling concern.

However, representatives of the group behind the proposal, who have not been named because their application is still being considered, argued that the site was suitable due to its existing infrastructure and environment.

One of the psychiatrists involved in the project said the facility would accommodate about 36 patients, similar to the hotel’s current capacity, and would focus on voluntary admissions.

It would not be a psychiatric hospital but a mental wellness clinic for patients dealing with conditions such as depression, anxiety, trauma and stress.

“Medical tourism is already in place, and there are numerous examples of people travelling from one town to another for treatment,” the psychiatrist said.

He said the location was part of the appeal.

“The natural resource that we have is actually the proximity to the sea, which is a natural healer,” he said.

The group initially attempted to acquire the Gonubie Hotel before turning to the Bluewaters property.

“We have the infrastructure that already exists, except for making it compliant with department of health standards,” he said.

“Nothing on that building is going to change.”

The psychiatrist said much of the opposition appeared to stem from misconceptions.

“I think we are dealing more with stigma around mental health facilities, which is understandable,” he said.

The hotel, which has struggled in recent years, remains on the market, with a list price of R17.49m on several property portals.

One of four brothers who co-own the Bluewaters Hotel, Charles Schwedhelm, said the building had been up for sale for some time, adding that the hotel business had become unsustainable after the pandemic.

“Before Covid ... our occupation dropped, and then with Covid, it dropped obviously to nothing, and it’s never really gone back.

“So, basically, we put it on the market, these guys came with an offer, and we’re happy with it.

“The process, in terms of buying it, it’s been going on for a long time.

“It’s still on the market, if someone comes up with the money and the asking price, we could hold it to terms.

“From a seller’s point of view, we’ve had it for 20-odd years; it has run its course for us. It’s not making money, like we’d hoped.”

Schwedhelm said he believed some of the opposition, particularly online, was based on misunderstanding.

“It’s not being turned into a loud pub,” he said, adding that the proposal could bring more people into the area through medical tourism.

The outcome of the proposal will depend on the municipality’s decision on the rezoning application.

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