Illegal goods, counterfeit alcohol seized in Stutterheim, Qonce crackdowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In Stutterheim, police arrested six people linked to the production of counterfeit alcohol with an estimated street value of R500,000.

Crackdowns on the illegal sale and manufacture of goods in the province intensified on Wednesday, with separate operations in Stutterheim and Qonce leading to seven arrests.

The two operations saw counterfeit alcohol seized, noncompliant food products removed from circulation and the closure of a small-scale ice lolly “factory” operating in breach of health regulations.

In Stutterheim, police arrested six people linked to the production of counterfeit alcohol with an estimated street value of R500,000.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said officers acted on information about a vehicle travelling from KuGompo City to Stutterheim.

“On Wednesday April 22, around 6pm, police received information about a white Nissan panel van with Gauteng registration number plates in transit from KuGompo City to Stutterheim,” Nkohli said.

“Members from Visible Policing in Stutterheim manned a vehicle checkpoint on the N6, targeting the said vehicle.

“Around 7pm, members spotted the vehicle fitting the description and pulled it off the road. The vehicle had one occupant and was filled with clean empty bottles.”

Nkohli said the driver’s arrest led police to a house in Entilini, Lower Khologha, where five more suspects were found allegedly producing and packaging counterfeit alcoholic spirits.

Police seized several boxes of illicit alcohol and R6,570 in cash.

Nkohli said the site was believed to have been operating as a manufacturing facility since last year.

The six suspects, aged between 22 and 36, are expected to appear in court on charges of contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Liquor Act.

The operation follows a similar bust in Amalinda in KuGompo City and in Komani, where more than R1m worth of illegal alcohol was seized and nine people arrested.

During that operation, police recovered manufacturing equipment, large water drums, sealed bottles of alcohol, including Old Buck and Gordon’s brands, as well as empty bottles and new lids.

Police said at the time they were still searching for the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

All products found at the facility were seized and disposed of by the municipal health department in line with health and safety protocols to safeguard the public — Bongani Fuzile, metro spokesperson

In a separate operation in Qonce, municipal officials shut down a small-scale facility producing ice lollies that did not comply with health regulations.

The raid, led by the Buffalo City metro’s municipal health department, resulted in the arrest of the owner, who was charged with contravening the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act for manufacturing food without proper registration.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said all products at the facility were confiscated and destroyed.

“All products found at the facility were seized and disposed of by the municipal health department in line with health and safety protocols to safeguard the public,” Fuzile said.

Authorities said the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on the illegal production and sale of goods in the province.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch