Principal’s future hangs in balance amid Zovuyo Mbana murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

School principal George Plaatjies is accused of orchestrating the murder of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana.

While the alleged mastermind of the murder of a KuGompo City businesswoman waits to find out whether he will be released on bail, the provincial department of education is awaiting the outcome to decide his fate as the principal of Pefferville Primary School.

The bail judgment for school principal and pastor George Plaatjies will be delivered next Wednesday in the city’s magistrate’s court after his legal representative and the state delivered closing arguments on Thursday.

Plaatjies is accused of murder, conspiracy to murder and defeating the ends of justice after Zovuyo Mbana was found dead on the side of the road last month after she was last seen leaving her salon in Southernwood.

The Dispatch reported that Plaatjies was arrested hours after the discovery of Mbana’s charred body.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told the Dispatch that the department is awaiting the bail outcome before taking action against Plaatjies.

“Once it is opposed successfully, we can terminate the employment of the person,” Mtima said.

In his plea to be released on bail, Plaatjies said the school would suffer without him as he is also an administrator responsible for staff payments and nutrition supply.

Mtima, however, told the Dispatch that the school is operating “optimally in his absence”.

“The department has ensured that teaching and learning are protected. Essentially, his incarceration has not affected the school functionality at all,” he said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch