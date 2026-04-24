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WATCH LIVE | ‘Witness D’ murder suspect appears in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Former SA Police Service special task force member Mathipandile Sotheni, accused of the murder of Marius van der Merwe — also known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission — is expected to apply for bail at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sotheni faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the murder in December last year.

TimesLIVE

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