WSU can lead the way to self-sufficiency in key research areas

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Walter Sisulu University deputy registrar Khanyisa Magwentshu hands over the cap to council chairperson Professor Thembeka Ngcukaitobi to place on the head of vice-chancellor and principal Dr Thandi Ngwebi as registrar Dr Lulamile Ntonzima looks on.

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has been urged to play a leading role in advancing SA’s ambitions in science, technology and innovation as Dr Thandi Mgwebi was officially inaugurated as vice-chancellor and principal.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha on Thursday, department of science, technology and innovation director-general Dr Mlungisi Cele said institutions like WSU could help the country move towards self-sufficiency in key areas such as vaccine production, space research and energy.

Cele warned that technological change, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), posed both opportunities and risks for the country.

“It is a challenge to academics and Walter Sisulu, led by the vice-chancellor. That will help deal with this issue of AI and displacement of jobs,” Cele said.

He said universities needed to help shape the country’s approach to AI and ensure it aligned with national priorities.

“We must think about what type of AI we need,” he said.

Cele also raised concerns about misinformation and the erosion of trust in society, saying universities had a role to play in strengthening research and innovation.

“We trust in your ability to drive science, technology and innovation, and an inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic agenda,” he said.

He said SA needed to build its own research capacity rather than relying on donor funding, which often dictated research agendas.

Transformation in the research sector remained a priority, Cele said, noting that only 37% of professors were women.

“This is a challenge that we would like Walter Sisulu to journey on with us as we find solutions,” he said.

WSU council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the university’s new leadership would be expected to tackle governance challenges.

He revealed that the institution had received the final report of the Jafta commission, which investigated incidents of student unrest, including the fatal shooting of student Sisonke Mbolekwa.

Ngcukaitobi said the report had been handed to Mgwebi for implementation, with a decision on whether to make it public still to be taken.

He urged her to address corruption and maladministration.

Universities are not islands and therefore tend to mirror the society they are located in

In her address, Mgwebi, who grew up in Ntabankulu and studied at WSU, described her appointment as a personal milestone.

“I am a daughter returning to the base that formed and reformed me,” she said.

She acknowledged the challenges facing the institution, including recurring student protests.

“Universities are not islands and therefore tend to mirror the society they are located in,” she said.

Mgwebi said the university needed to be realistic about its capabilities.

“We must avoid overestimating and overselling ourselves,” she said.

Convocation president Dr Lungile Mantashe said the university should focus on developing solutions rooted in local realities.

“We must be able to solve our own problems with our solutions and not transport and transmit western solutions to problems in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

He also called for the expansion of decolonised education programmes aimed at addressing social challenges rather than purely market demands.

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said improving education outcomes required greater focus on early learning.

“To have an educated nation, priority should be given to the foundation phase and not just grade 12 learners,” he said.

“We must be able to knock sense with grade R content.”

Gade said unemployment remained a critical concern, warning that education no longer guaranteed employment.

“The elephant in the room is no longer about unemployment, but how it has reached a level where it does not even guarantee opportunities for those who are educated,” he said.

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