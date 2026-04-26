News

Edwin Sodi’s not-so-happy home

Body corporate of Borgo de Felice in Dainfern accuses tenderpreneur of owing nearly R500k in unpaid levies

Mduduzi Nonyane

Mduduzi Nonyane

Businessman Edwin Sodi has been fingered in part 4 of the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi’s luxury empire is facing fresh strain as he risks losing a high-end Johannesburg flat over unpaid levies. File photo. (Gallo Images)

Embattled tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi is under fresh financial pressure as he risks losing his apartment in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb over levies that are nearly two years in arrears.

The body corporate for the Borgo de Felice (“hamlet of happiness”) estate in Dainfern has filed papers in the Johannesburg high court seeking to compel Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, to pay R345,483 in levies. Interest and legal fees would bring the amount to R482,900.

According to the court papers, he has not paid levies since July 2024.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

INSIGHT | Re‑election should be verdict on performance, not reward for history

3

One dead, 10 injured in KuGompo City taxi crash

4

EDITORIAL | Gripping sporting derbies grab the limelight this weekend

5

From gallery to gavel: investment-grade art collection open to public

Related Articles