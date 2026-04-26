Fort Hare student stabbed in campus residence brawl

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University of Fort Hare has confirmed a stabbing incident on its Alice campus.

A University of Fort Hare student was stabbed at a campus residence in Dikeni in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly by a fellow student.

Institutional Student Representative Council deputy president Uzisiphe Vuzane confirmed the incident, saying it happened at Lona 2 residence.

“There was a residence tournament earlier in the day, then an after-party at the poolside,” Vuzane said.

Students allegedly returned to their respective residences after the party.

“That is when the incident took place,” he said.

“Students allegedly fought and one allegedly went to his room to fetch a knife.

“He then allegedly stabbed the other student at least six times.”

The suspect allegedly handed himself over to campus protection services.

Vuzane alleged he had seen students, even fellow SRC members, at the entrance pleading with security guards to be granted permission to enter the campus with alcohol.

“I don’t know if they were eventually allowed, but I saw students carrying alcohol at the after-party,” he said.

He was adamant that proper procedures to host the after-party were not followed.

Vuzane said he had since written to the acting residence officer to report the matter and requested that whoever organised the after-party be held accountable for what happened, “because precautionary measures were not followed in organising the event which resulted in the incident.”

The university confirmed a stabbing incident on its Dikeni campus that was reported to campus protection services on Sunday morning at about 9am.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the incident arose from an altercation between two registered students residing in a campus residence, both of whom were allegedly intoxicated with alcohol,” university spokesperson JP Roodt said.

“The victim was immediately transported to Victoria Hospital for medical attention.

“He is recovering and his condition is stable.”

According to Roodt, the suspect was handed over to the Dikeni police.

“The matter is now the subject of a police investigation,” he said.

“The university strongly condemns any form of violence on campus,” Roodt said.

“The safety and wellbeing of students remain a priority, and the university will co-operate fully with law-enforcement authorities while also following its internal disciplinary processes where applicable.”

A video shows blood splattered on the floor, passage walls and next to the victim’s bed.

Two men, presumably students, could be heard talking about the incident, with one asking if the hospitalised student was stabbed in his room.

Police are yet to respond to a request for comment.

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