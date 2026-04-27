Doctor arrested at King Phalo Airport over alleged unlicensed firearm

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The unlicensed firearm and ammunition seized at King Phalo Airport.

KuGompo City police have arrested a 40-year-old medical doctor at King Phalo Airport after a complaint about a man in possession of a suspected unlicensed firearm.

Police responded to the complaint at the airport on Friday.

“The suspect was booked on a flight to Cape Town,” police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said.

“Upon searching his luggage, officers recovered a firearm and 59 rounds of live ammunition.

“The suspect could not produce a licence or permit for the firearm or ammunition.”

Police seized the firearm for ballistic testing to check if it was used in any crimes.

The suspect is due to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Tuesday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of 59 rounds of live ammunition.

Buffalo City district commissioner Major-General Christopher Wright praised KuGompo City police’s swift response.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to removing illegal firearms from our communities, especially in public spaces such as airports,” Wright said.

“We urge anyone with information about unlicensed firearms to contact their nearest police station.”

Daily Dispatch