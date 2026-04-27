Fort Hare stab victim taken to hospital after SRC’s pleas

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The student was reportedly seriously wounded in the attack. Stock photo.

Another University of Fort Hare student was rushed to a KuGompo City hospital after he was stabbed at his residence on Sunday morning.

Student Representative Council transformation and gender officer Nokwanda Shabalala said the student was so traumatised he could not give his name or explain what had happened.

When Shabalala arrived, the student was inside the ambulance, but it could not be verified which university he attended because his belongings were missing.

The ambulance crew initially refused to transport him because his details could not be confirmed.

“He was severely traumatised,” Shabalala said.

“He couldn’t even speak.”

She said they decided to search his room for his student card or identity document.

“We searched for it but couldn’t find anything,” she said.

“We also noticed his room had been ransacked

She said his condition was serious.

“I am not sure if it has changed tonight [Sunday],” she said.

Shabalala said the ambulance staff only took him without verification after she pleaded with them.

“It couldn’t be that we prioritise identification while a student needs medical attention.”

“During that time, another student who is a house committee member confirmed the victim is a University of Fort Hare student,” she said.

“That is how the ambulance ended up taking him.”

She called on owners of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme-accredited building to ensure 24-hour security so students are safe.

“The security of our students comes first. Such matters must be investigated and the perpetrators need to be held accountable.

“We cannot have a situation where our students don’t feel safe, even inside their residences.”

The incident came to the attention of the Daily Dispatch a few hours after it reported another stabbing at the university’s Dikeni campus on Sunday morning.

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