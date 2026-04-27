Suspect due in court for murder of off-duty Eastern Cape police officer

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A 41-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Sterkspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the brutal murder of an off-duty Eastern Cape police officer at the weekend.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday by a multi-disciplinary team that included the Komani Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Maletswai Crime Intelligence, the Maletswai K9 Unit and Palmietfontein detectives.

He faces a murder charge.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police were called to Thabalesoba, Sterkspruit, in the early hours of Saturday after reports of a person lying motionless on the roadside.

“Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man, later identified as off-duty Sgt Kholisile Lesley Masumi, a serving SAPS member,” Mhlakuvana said. “He had sustained stab wounds and blunt force trauma, pointing to a violent and deliberate attack.”

A manhunt led to an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday.

“The suspect allegedly had a violent confrontation with Sgt Masumi,” Mhlakuvana said. “Bystanders [allegedly] tried to defuse the altercation but were unsuccessful due to the suspect’s aggression.”

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