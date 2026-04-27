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UK police arrest another suspect in Jewish premises attacks probe

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Over the past month, UK counter terrorism officers have arrested 26 people as part of investigations into arson and other attacks on Jewish-linked premises. File photo (screengrab from telegraph/youtube )

British police said on Monday they had arrested a 37-year old man in relation to attacks on Jewish-linked premises in north west London.

Over the past month, counter terrorism officers have arrested 26 people as part of investigations into arson and other attacks on Jewish-linked premises.

“He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and has been taken to a London police station for questioning,” the police said.

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