UK police arrest another suspect in Jewish premises attacks probe

British police said on Monday they had arrested a 37-year old man in relation to attacks on Jewish-linked premises in north west London.
Over the past month, counter terrorism officers have arrested 26 people as part of investigations into arson and other attacks on Jewish-linked premises.
“He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and has been taken to a London police station for questioning,” the police said.
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