Wheelbarrow and forest-grave murder suspect abandons his bid for bail

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An Eastern Cape man accused of killing his girlfriend, burying her in a shallow grave and later exhuming her body to deliver it by wheelbarrow to her family, has abandoned his bail bid.

Lungisile Rozani, 28, of Rainy village in the Nyandeni administrative area near Libode, informed the magistrate in Libode on Friday that he wished to withdraw his bail application, without providing further explanation.

Rozani, in court, had heard the reading of a charge of murder relating to the death of Fikiswa Madolwana, 26, with whom he had been in a romantic relationship for six months.

The incident has left the close-knit community of Rainy in shock, with both families — who share longstanding ties — deeply affected.

Madolwana will be buried at Rainy on Saturday.

Police believe Madolwana was strangled and suffocated before her body was transported in a wheelbarrow and buried in a shallow grave in a nearby forest during the night of April 18.

The couple, both from the same village, spent most of their time at Rozani’s home. Their families are not only acquainted but also intermarried.

Madolwana, a mother of two children aged nine and six, was seen by her family on April 17, when she visited their home to see her children.

The family became alarmed after a child reportedly saw Rozani loading a body into a wheelbarrow and heading towards the forest.

Police believe Madolwana was killed either late on April 17 or in the early hours of April 18 at Rozani’s residence.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said: “It is alleged that the suspect murdered his girlfriend and buried her in a shallow grave in the forest. After the victim’s disappearance, concerned relatives — knowing he was the last person seen with her — contacted him by phone and demanded that he bring her back. He reportedly exhumed the body and returned it to them in a wheelbarrow before police were notified.

“A lawful confession has been obtained, in which the suspect admitted to the murder and subsequent burial,” Matyolo added.

On April 20, police conducted a pointing-out at the crime scene, during which Rozani led them to the shallow grave and demonstrated how he had dug the grave and buried Madolwana’s body.

Ntombekhaya Nkxazo of the White Door Women’s Support Centre was among a group of anti-gender-based violence and femicide activists calling for no bail since Rozani’s first court appearance on April 20 and on Friday.

They expressed relief at the news that Rozani had abandoned his bail bid.

“He has felt the pressure we applied. He knew the community is outraged. This is one of many cases of femicide in Libode; such incidents tarnish the reputation of our small, close-knit town,” Nkxazo said.

Community leader Fusile Dlanjwa said this was the first time the village had experienced such a harrowing incident.

“We all pray that this is the first and last such incident. We have always promoted love and care for vulnerable groups, especially women and children,” Dlanjwa said.

Madolwana’s mother, Nolusapho Nomsobo, who lives in the neighbouring Thembeni village, is aggrieved by the death of her only child.

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