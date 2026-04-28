Billings sets his sights on stabilising the ECDC’s finances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The newly appointed chief financial officer of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Lionel Billings.

The newly appointed chief financial officer of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) has outlined plans to stabilise the agency, signalling a shift towards stricter financial discipline and improved governance.

The corporation has appointed former Transnet National Ports Authority and Coega Development Corporation finance executive Lionel Billings to steer its finances.

The corporation faces significant financial and governance challenges.

Former chief executive Ayanda Wakaba was dismissed in 2025 over the alleged mismanagement of a R100m economic development fund and outstanding debt to suppliers linked to a security tender.

Billings takes over from Mayibongwe Geqeza, who served as acting CFO after Nielesh Ravgee left the corporation last year.

Billings told the Dispatch his appointment should be seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen the financial stewardship of the corporation.

“The organisation plays a critical role in enabling inclusive economic growth in the Eastern Cape, and the finance function must be a strategic enabler of that mission,” he said.

“I step into this role with a clear focus of strengthening financial sustainability, enhancing governance and ensuring that every rand deployed delivers a measurable developmental impact.”

First, to reinforce financial discipline and resilience, ensuring the organisation remains sustainable while operating in a constrained fiscal environment. Second, to strengthen governance, risk management and compliance frameworks, particularly in how we evaluate, fund and monitor development projects

He said his priorities in stabilising the corporation centred on a three-pronged approach.

“First, to reinforce financial discipline and resilience, ensuring the organisation remains sustainable while operating in a constrained fiscal environment.

“Second, to strengthen governance, risk management and compliance frameworks, particularly in how we evaluate, fund and monitor development projects.

“Third, to optimise capital allocation, ensuring that investments are directed towards high-impact sectors that drive job creation, industrialisation and SMME growth in the province.”

Billings said his decision to join the corporation was motivated by the opportunity to contribute to economic transformation in the province.

“The Eastern Cape has significant untapped potential across sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, renewable energy and aquaculture.

“ECDC sits at the centre of unlocking that potential through funding, partnerships and project development,” he said.

During his tenure at Coega, Billings oversaw a team that achieved a clean audit for three consecutive years.

This contributed to his appointment in 2023 as CFO at Transnet by former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Billings is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 25 years’ experience in the financial sector.

He said he was optimistic that the corporation could fulfil its mandate despite current pressures.

“ECDC can absolutely continue to fulfil its mandate under current conditions.

“By focusing on sharper execution, clear prioritisation and strengthened partnerships, it is well positioned to deliver effectively.

“The current environment — characterised by fiscal constraints and economic pressure — does not diminish the relevance of ECDC; it heightens it.”

He said the corporation’s success would depend on stronger partnerships with the private sector and other public institutions.

The corporation’s acting chief executive, Lulama Mbobo-Vava, said appointing a finance leader with proven credentials as a CFO signalled a deliberate move to embed financial discipline in decision-making while strengthening governance standards.

“For a development agency such as the ECDC, which is pursuing growth and innovation, this dual focus is critical,” he said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch