Eastern Cape in grip of youth crime crisis, with nearly 600 teens incarcerated

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At the eMaXesibeni facility in the Mthatha management area, 145 offenders are currently being housed.

Nearly 600 teenagers are being held in Eastern Cape juvenile correctional facilities for serious violent crimes including murder and rape, raising alarm over the scale and severity of youth offending in the province.

Figures provided by the department of correctional services show that the province’s two youth facilities — in eMaXesibeni (formerly Mount Ayliff) and Nxuba (formerly Cradock) — are housing a combined total of 588 offenders, many convicted of some of the country’s most serious crimes.

The Nxuba facility, under the Sada management area, accounts for the bulk, with 443 inmates, including 352 sentenced offenders and 91 remand detainees.

“The youngest is a 17-year-old, and the most prevalent crimes are murder, robbery and housebreaking,” department spokesperson Logan Maistry said.

“Repeat offending is a challenge at both facilities.”

At the eMaXesibeni facility in the Mthatha management area, 145 offenders are currently being housed.

“The youngest in this centre is an 18-year-old, and the most prevalent crimes are murder and rape,” Maistry said.

The figures come amid growing concern over youth crime in the province, with data showing that more than 1,000 pupils have been arrested at Eastern Cape schools over the past five years for offences including murder, drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

According to a report tabled in the Bhisho legislature by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, 1,082 pupils were arrested between the 2021/2022 and 2025/2026 financial years.

Among them were 26 primary school pupils arrested for drug possession, while 21 pupils were arrested for illegal firearm possession in the 2025/2026 year alone.

It is painful to see how children’s futures perish as they get involved in criminal activities — Petros Majola, children’s rights activist

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said the figures pointed to a deeper societal failure.

“It is painful to see how children’s futures perish as they get involved in criminal activities,” he said.

“I always say families must take full responsibility of instilling values and discipline into their children and not take a back seat at all.”

Majola said the Child Justice Act should be revisited in light of changing social conditions.

“At the same time, it shocks when children commit very serious crimes like murder. Then one would say we are a society with no values,” he said.

Recent cases have underscored the brutality of some offences involving young suspects.

In March, police arrested an 18-year-old at the scene following the murder of a four-year-old boy in Walmer, Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the child had been found in his room by his parents.

“The parents reportedly became concerned and went to check and they found him covered in blood.

“They immediately contacted the police for assistance,” she said.

“While on the scene an 18-year-old teenager was arrested for the murder.

“The motive for the incident is currently unknown and forms part of ongoing investigations.”

Gender-based violence activist Dr Lesley Ann Foster said a combination of structural factors were driving youth delinquency.

“It’s not a quick fix. It’s a lot of things that have to happen,” Foster said.

“These youngsters are witnessing violence in their families and communities. It’s a big problem.”

Women and Men Against Child Abuse head of advocacy, Luke Lamprecht, said the causes were complex and extended beyond poverty alone.

“In general, the primary issue is that children are growing up in environments where violence is normalised,” he said.

“Trauma, poor attachment, exposure to violence, hunger and poor education all add up.”

Lamprecht said the teenage brain was still developing, affecting decision-making and behaviour.

“We only tend to offer boys help when they are in trouble and we miss the emotional help they need before that,” he said.

He said the child justice system was designed to be restorative rather than punitive.

“The whole aim is rehabilitation. If the right programmes are put in place, there’s always hope that they can be rehabilitated,” he said.

Despite the severity of the crimes reflected in the figures, experts say interventions must focus on prevention as much as enforcement.

Lamprecht said successful rehabilitation required a broader societal response.

“They need to be given an opportunity in their community because they need to belong somewhere and be able to earn a living so that they are not driven towards crime for financial reasons,” he said.

“It’s the whole of society that is required for successful rehabilitation.”

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