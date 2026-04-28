Education boss urges schools, parents to be on high alert ahead of scholar transport protest

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The Eastern Cape education department has warned that Wednesday’s protest by unpaid scholar transport operators could disrupt teaching and learning in the province.

The operators are expected to gather at the Bhisho Stadium at 9am before proceeding to the office of the premier at 10am, where they will deliver a formal memorandum of demands.

Unaffected operators were also expected to join the protest in support of their colleagues, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) confirmed on Tuesday.

Provincial education department head Sharon Maasdorp has warned “school principals, parents, learners of an imminent scholar transport protest that may interrupt school functionality on Wednesday”.

The department urged school management teams and school governing bodies to be alert and exercise their discretion.

“We urge all school principals and circuit managers to be on the alert so that they can assist should the need arise,” Maasdorp said.

“We are certain that the provincial government is handling the impasse as it is going to adversely affect teaching and learning in our schools.”

The department said it would work closely with other departments to monitor the protest, encouraging communities to protect their schools and pupils.

“Colleagues, safety first, as the precious lives of our educators and learners are our priority as the department,” Maasdorp said.

“Furthermore, we call upon all parents to assess the situation before releasing their children in the morning to prevent them from being affected by the protest.”

The department said it would monitor the situation throughout the day tomorrow, from early morning until close of business.

Daily Dispatch