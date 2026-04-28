Gospel group’s debut release a call for spiritual awakening

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After nearly two decades in the making, Eastern Cape gospel group Seventh Harmony is set to release its debut single, ‘Vukani Makholwa’.

After nearly two decades in the making, Eastern Cape gospel group Seventh Harmony are set to release their debut single.

Vukani Makholwa is set for release on digital platforms on May 1.

The track — whose title translates as “Wake up, believers” — is both a musical offering and a spiritual call to action rooted in Christian teachings.

Musically, Vukani Makholwa blends traditional gospel with jazz a cappella influences and elements of Eastern Cape choral music, creating a sound that draws on both contemporary and traditional styles.

Group leader Ando Nkohla, who wrote the song, said it emerged from a period of reflection following the ensemble’s reunion in 2023.

He began writing it in April 2025 and, within a week, completed its core elements, including lyrics, melody and vocal structure.

The group then spent additional time refining harmonies to achieve the final sound.

“The message of the song is about spiritual awakening,” Nkohla said.

“We are calling on believers to move beyond just speaking about faith and to actively live according to the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

Drawing inspiration from the Biblical passage Matthew 25:1–13, the song emphasises spiritual readiness and urges listeners to reflect on their faith and reconnect with their purpose.

Seventh Harmony’s roots date back to late 2006, when the group was formed in KuGompo City by Nkohla and Lunga Xhamela.

The group became more active in 2007 before entering a prolonged period of inactivity from about 2011.

After regrouping in 2023, the members said it had been a time of a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

The eight-member ensemble now comprises Nkohla, 44, who serves as music director and performs as a tenor and countertenor, Mihlali Mngonyama, 29, Mihlali Yozi, 32, Nomgcobo Diniso, 31, Hope Ntshona, 43, Nikita Jaceni, 34, Akhona Mafani, 39, and Lunga Mpehlo, 43.

Together, they bring a range of soprano, alto, tenor, baritone and bass voices that shape the group’s layered harmonies.

While this is their first official release, the members said their musical journey had been built over years of church performances, community events and individual artistic development.

Some have had prior exposure to the music industry, but Vukani Makholwa marks the first time they are presenting themselves as a unified recording group.

Our prayer is that the song touches people’s hearts, because we want it to inspire change, reflection and a deeper connection with faith

The single was produced by Siyabonga Hlekani, who also handled the sound engineering, with all eight members contributing to the vocal arrangements and performance.

Currently operating independently, the Seventh Harmony is working with industry professionals to produce and distribute its music.

The group hope the single will resonate beyond their core gospel audience.

“Our prayer is that the song touches people’s hearts, because we want it to inspire change, reflection and a deeper connection with faith.”

With more material already in development, the group sees their debut release as the beginning of a new chapter built on their past and aimed at reaching a wider audience.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch