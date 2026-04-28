Gqeberha police search for suspects after triple murder

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Gqeberha police are investigating a case of carjacking and kidnapping that ended in the discovery of three murder victims in Bethelsdorp.

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of carjacking and kidnapping that ended in the discovery of three murder victims in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the bodies of the victims, aged between 23 and 37, were discovered near Salt Dams, Salt Lake Bethelsdorp, on Monday morning.

She said two victims were found lying close to each other, while a third was located a few metres away after police followed a trail of blood.

“On Sunday at about 8.30pm a complainant reported at SAPS Kwanobuhle the kidnapping and carjacking in Vukukhanye Street, Kwanobuhle.

“It is alleged the complainant was seated inside a white Mazda 323 with other occupants when they were approached by five unknown males, two of whom were armed with firearms.”

She said the suspects allegedly threatened the victims at gunpoint and demanded money and cellphones.

“One suspect took control of the vehicle and drove off with three occupants inside, while the remaining victims were left at the scene.

“The suspects fled with the vehicle and two cellphones. No shots were fired during the incident. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Algoa Road.”

Janse van Rensburg said the next day police were called to a scene next to Old Uitenhage Road near Salt Dams where the bodies of three adult males were discovered with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigations have confirmed the three deceased are the same victims who were kidnapped during the Kwanobuhle carjacking incident.

“Cases of carjacking, kidnapping and triple murder are under investigation. No arrests have been made, and the suspects remain unknown at this stage.”

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Lt-Col Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.

The Herald