Live recording of rising gospel star Sesethu Maneli ‘fulfilment of a vision’

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Gospel artist Sesethu Maneli performs during The Voice Lounge live recording at The Amber Venue in Kayser’s Beach on Friday.

Buffalo City’s newest recording hub, The Voice Lounge, delivered a polished mix of music and faith as it hosted a live recording for gospel artist Sesethu Maneli at The Amber Venue in Kayser’s Beach on Friday.

The event drew a strong crowd, with people gathering to sing, dance and worship as Maneli delivered a powerful, soul-stirring performance.

The atmosphere was charged with praise, with the audience fully embracing the spirit of the evening.

Dressed in elegant black in line with the event’s theme, guests arrived in style, transforming the remote coastal venue into a sophisticated setting that matched the quality of the production on stage.

For The Voice Lounge, the night marked more than a live recording. It signalled a milestone for the multimedia platform, which has gained traction since its launch just eight months ago.

Lungisa Sigobelwana, head of The Voice Lounge, described the moment as both symbolic and significant.

“Today is not just a live recording — it is the fulfilment of a vision," he said.

“The Bible says where there is vision, people flourish, and we are seeing that come to life.”

We are not in competition with anyone — we are simply doing what we are called to do

Sigobelwana said the platform had already amassed 22-million views on Facebook, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing multimedia hubs in the region.

“We are only eight months old, yet we are already gaining traction globally.

“We are not in competition with anyone — we are simply doing what we are called to do,” he said.

The Voice Lounge operates as a multi-layered platform, incorporating an online radio station, a podcast hub and recording label, all aimed at amplifying local voices.

Sigobelwana said signing Maneli had been a defining moment in that journey.

He first encountered her in October during a studio session in Berea.

“She came in as a guest artist, and from the moment she sang, we knew we had found something special,” he said.

The decision to sign her followed soon thereafter.

“On November 3, we signed her in Johannesburg.

“That same day, I called our chairperson and told him to watch her perform live on Facebook. We all agreed — this was the artist we had been looking for.”

To deliver a high-quality production, the team secured leading industry talent, including gospel producer and instrumentalist Nqubeko Mbatha.

“When I called Nqubeko, he was shocked by what he heard,” Sigobelwana said.

“He asked, ‘Who are these guys?’ But when he came down and experienced it for himself, everything fell into place.”

He said the build-up to the recording brought pressure and long hours, but the team remained focused.

“We knew we could not afford to miss this opportunity.

“That’s why we brought in the best to maintain the highest level of professionalism.”

As Maneli’s voice filled the venue and the crowd responded in unison, the recording underscored not only her rising profile, but the emergence of a new voice in the Eastern Cape gospel scene.

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