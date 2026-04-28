More than 10 die in Eastern Cape shootings in a week

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More than 10 were people killed in shootings between Monday last week and Sunday.

It’s been a bloody week in the Eastern Cape, with more than 10 people killed in shootings between Monday last week and Sunday.

Some are suspected to be related to drug turf wars and taxi violence, while in others the motives are still unknown.

In the latest incident in KuGompo City, an unidentified couple, including a taxi owner, were shot dead in Reeston on Sunday.

The incident happened while the two were sitting in a grey seven-seater Honda vehicle.

The unidentified taxi owner, 45, and woman passenger, 36, were declared dead at the scene.

More than 10 cartridges from a 9mm gun were recovered at the site.

Police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said the motive for the shooting was still unknown.

Both were shot numerous times in their upper bodies when the attackers sprayed the vehicle with bullets that hit the driver’s side and windscreen.

On Saturday, two men in a white VW Polo were shot dead by police in Cambridge.

Police said this followed a high-speed car chase during which the pair opened fire on the officers who were pursuing them.

The incident sent ripples through social media, with reports of the gunshots that rang out in suburban areas including Selborne, Vincent and eventually Cambridge, where the two men were cornered.

“Tactical response team members were acting on intelligence linking a VW Polo Vivo to suspects wanted for a murder in the KuGompo City area earlier in the week,” provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“When the vehicle was cornered on Windermere Road in Cambridge, one suspect opened fire at the officers.

“TRT members returned fire, fatally wounding both occupants. A firearm was recovered from the scene.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the matter.

There were other shooting incidents in Mthatha and Gqeberha in the past seven days.

In Mthatha on Thursday afternoon, a police officer was slain and his female colleague is fighting for her life in hospital after they were shot at by two men in a white VW Polo.

According to Gantana, the two officers, attached to the Madeira police station’s detectives unit in Mthatha, were seated in a white Isuzu bakkie outside the woman officer’s residence in Ngangelizwe township when they were ambushed by the two men.

The alleged culprits had been seen parked in the area for more than two hours before the incident.

In KuGompo City on Friday, two men were shot dead inside a tyre fitment centre in an industrial area in Beaconsfield Road.

Mqala said that, according to eyewitnesses, the victims, both in their 40s, had come to the establishment to have tyres fitted to their VW Polo when two other men parked their Suzuki vehicle near the door to the premises.

It is understood that more than 30 cartridges from a 9mm and an R5 rifle were found at the scene.

According to sources, the tyre fitment centre is owned by Vergenoeg businessman Aubrey “Zaza” Gysman, who was shot and wounded in Amalinda earlier in the week.

Zaza died in hospital on Sunday from his injuries.

In Gqeberha on Sunday, a shooting incident in Masinga Street in Wells Estate left two men dead and six people critically injured, police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

Also in Gqeberha a few days earlier, the bodies of two young men were found with bullet wounds in their heads.

The victims, 22-year-old Sandile Ngoqo and his friend Mazizi Ntshibilili, 19, were found on April 17 after they had gone missing the previous day.

Ngoqo is the son of Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo.

In another shooting incident, a 60-year-old taxi owner was shot dead in Duncan Village on April 21.

They then proceeded to shoot the 60-year-old several times — Capt Hazel Mqala, police spokesperson

According to Mqala, the incident took place in Bhengu Street, where a number of cartridges were retrieved from the scene.

“He was sitting with two other men near a container that fixes tyres in Bhengu Street when two men in a white Polo with tinted windows stopped next to them.

“They then proceeded to shoot the 60-year-old several times.”

While the taxi owner died on the spot, one of the men with him was injured and rushed to hospital, while a third survived by pretending to be dead during the shooting.“

“The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made so far,” Mqala said.

At the time of writing on Monday, it was unclear whether there was any link between this white Polo and the one involved in a shootout with police in Cambridge on Saturday, whose occupants were suspected of being involved in another shooting earlier in the week.

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