Nigeria offers safe return home after ‘Igbo king’ controversy

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Cogta deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, flanked by AmaMpondomise King Zwelozuko Matiwane and Nigerian high commissioner Alexander Temitope Ajayi, addresses the media after a meeting addressing tensions between the Nigerian community in Buffalo City and traditionally minded local residents.

Nigeria’s high commissioner to SA has offered undocumented Nigerian nationals safe passage home following rising tensions in the Eastern Cape after the controversial coronation of an “Igbo king” in Buffalo City last month.

High commissioner Alexander Temitope Ajayi travelled to Mngqesha Great Place in Qonce on April 22 for talks with traditional leaders and government representatives in a bid to defuse the situation.

The meeting, which included representatives from the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) and the AmaRharhabe kingdom, led by Kumkani (king) Sandile Jonguxolo, followed heightened tensions between foreign nationals, local communities and traditional leadership.

The fallout stems from the March 14 coronation of Solomon Ogbonna Eziko.

Ajayi said his visit was to reinforce Nigeria’s apology and restore relations.

“My duty here this morning is first to reinforce our apology to His Royal Majesty, and to assure him that in Nigeria we give him a very due high respect, both from the government down to the people,” he said.

We are working on what we call safe passage, a concept of safe return for some of our citizens who by one way or the other have become illegal because we know no country actually supports that

He described the coronation as an isolated incident.

“I’m here to ensure that we mend fences.”

Ajayi said the Nigerian government had introduced a “safe passage” programme to assist citizens wishing to return home.

“We are working on what we call safe passage, a concept of safe return for some of our citizens who by one way or the other have become illegal because we know no country actually supports that,” he said.

“We need to work with different government organisations … to ensure we give opportunity to those who are stranded to also to return.”

Cogta deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said the sovereignty of the country and its traditional leadership must be respected.

“He [Eziko], as a guest, acted as the owner of the household.

“The high commissioner was called to explain what is happening in South Africa, as a result of one deviant, a person who decided to disrespect everyone.”

Burns-Ncamashe also linked broader tensions to criminal activity, saying 24 foreign nationals had been arrested since the appointment of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata.

Three were found in possession of drugs worth R18m in KuGompo City.

Jonguxolo said he had no general issue with foreign nationals but was concerned with illegal immigration and government inaction.

“The problem is with those who are here illegally,” he said.

He criticised the absence of senior political leadership, including premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.

“What worries me is that all of these marches I have seen on the news … I don’t hear their voices,” he said.

“We do not see action taken by government.”

Eziko and his family have been given until August 1 to leave the country, with government overseeing the process.

“We are here in peace and we want to ensure that moving forward we understand ourselves better,” Ajayi said.

“In every country there are usually people that may make mistakes, that does not mean the entire country is bad.”

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