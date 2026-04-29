Decline in teen and child births, but social challenges remain

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The Eastern Cape department of health has reported encouraging progress in reducing teenage and child births across the province.

Teenage and child births in the Eastern Cape are showing signs of decline, but health officials have warned that the gains remain uneven and fragile, with some districts still recording concerning numbers.

Provincial health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said new data for the 2025/2026 financial year pointed to a downward trend, particularly among girls aged 10–14.

By the fourth quarter, 54 births were recorded in this age group — below the provincial target of 75.

However, earlier quarters exceeded targets, and officials say the overall picture still reflects deep-rooted social challenges.

District figures show that while Joe Gqabi recorded no child births in the final quarter, higher numbers were reported in OR Tambo (17), Buffalo City (9), Chris Hani (8) and Nelson Mandela Bay (7).

Capa said the longer-term trend was encouraging, with births among girls aged 10–14 declining from 553 in 2022/2023 to 292 in 2025/2026.

The pace of decline in this older age group remains slower, highlighting the need for sustained intervention

Among adolescents aged 15–19, births dropped from 17,064 to 13,916 over the same period.

“The latest figures form part of a broader multi-year decline,” Capa said.

“However, the pace of decline in this older age group remains slower, highlighting the need for sustained intervention.”

She attributed the improvement to collaboration between government departments and community organisations, particularly around awareness campaigns and access to reproductive health services.

“These partnerships have focused on addressing the social and behavioural drivers of teenage pregnancy, including access to information, reproductive health services and community awareness,” she said.

But activists caution that the numbers tell only part of the story.

Farida Myburgh, of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, said while the decline was welcome, it should not obscure the ongoing risks faced by young people.

“Our contribution has focused on sustained engagement with young people through sexual and reproductive health and rights programmes in schools and community-based clubs,” she said.

“By creating safe spaces for girls and actively engaging boys and young men, we address the root drivers — gender inequality, coercion and lack of accurate information.”

She said programmes also encouraged dialogue between parents and children, helping to break down stigma and improve communication around sexual health.

However, she warned that progress could easily be reversed without continued investment.

“This progress remains fragile. To sustain it, we need consistent investment in prevention, stronger delivery of education in schools, improved access to non-judgmental health services, and a deeper focus on addressing gender-based violence,” Myburgh said.

Capa acknowledged that reducing teenage pregnancy required more than just lowering numbers, pointing to broader health and social implications.

“Ongoing efforts include promoting early antenatal booking, expanding prevention programmes, and strengthening primary healthcare services, particularly in high-burden districts,” she said.

The department has established more than 500 youth-focused service points across the province, aimed at improving access to sexual and reproductive health care and support.

It has also expanded digital outreach, encouraging young people to use online platforms and call centres for information and assistance.

At the same time, officials say enforcement remains a critical part of the response.

Pregnancies involving girls under 16 are treated as statutory rape under South African law, with cases referred to social development and law enforcement through mandatory reporting processes.

Capa said specialised centres across the province were playing a role in improving access to justice in such cases.

Despite the reported progress, officials and activists agree that the underlying drivers — poverty, inequality and limited access to services — continue to shape outcomes across much of the province.

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