Eastern Cape scholar transport operators march over nonpayment

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A group of Eastern Cape scholar transport operators marched peacefully on Wednesday morning in Bhisho after failing to reach an agreement with the department of transport over payments.

The operators handed over a memorandum of demands to premier Oscar Mabuyane, which included grievances over nonpayment since 2022.

Some of the demands were that all outstanding payments be settled, that a transparent and accelerated payment schedule be provided to address the backlog, that operators be treated with dignity and respect, and that they be paid in full for fuel escalation.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) member Bulelwa Mangweni said the lack of payment crippled their livelihoods.

“People’s vehicles have been repossessed, and with us not operating it is affecting the education of children,” she said.

“We have been failed by the department of transport regarding payments countless times.”

Initially, the department could only afford to transport 80,000 pupils, but it is transporting 105,000.

Mabuyane promised to intervene and find a solution to the problem.

“We are currently looking for a solution with the department of transport and treasury, because we cannot be having the same problem annually,” he said.

“That clearly shows there are people who are not doing their work properly.

“We are hoping to find a solution within a week for the payment of the operators.”

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