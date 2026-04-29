Mabuyane’s bribery accuser fails to appear in court

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Phadima Fukula is charged with perjury, defeating the ends of justice and crimen injuria.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for an Eastern Cape man who accused ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane of bribing former chief justice Raymond Zondo, after he failed to appear in court this week.

The warrant for Padima Fukula was stayed by the magistrates’ court in KuGompo City on Tuesday, meaning it will not be executed unless he fails to appear at his next court date.

Fukula, who is charged with perjury, defeating the ends of justice and crimen injuria, was not in court when the matter was called. The court was told he was ill.

The case was postponed to May 12, with proceedings expected to move towards trial.

Fukula has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The matter stems from a series of allegations made by Fukula in 2021, in which he claimed Mabuyane had attempted to influence internal ANC processes and had later paid a bribe to Zondo.

In a statement to the Hawks on February 17 2021, Fukula alleged that Mabuyane gave him R10,000 in March 2016 to influence ANC branch members against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ahead of the party’s 54th national conference.

In a separate statement, he claimed that in July 2017, Mabuyane handed him “a bag full of cash” to deliver to Zondo.

The allegations were investigated by the Hawks, who interviewed Fukula in April 2021 in an attempt to obtain further evidence.

During that interview, he reportedly asked for a short break and did not return.

The Hawks later opened a perjury case, citing inconsistencies in his statements, while Mabuyane laid a charge of crimen injuria in May 2021, arguing that the allegations were false and damaging.

Fukula was arrested in Johannesburg in February 2022 and released on warning.

He has remained out of custody while the case proceeds.

According to the charge sheet, Fukula is accused of making a false statement under oath to police in March 2021 and of laying a false criminal complaint.

“In support of this, he filed ... a false statement which resulted in an investigation, so defeating or obstructing the administration of justice,” the charge sheet reads.

It further alleges that he “unlawfully and intentionally injured, insulted and impaired Mabuyane’s dignity by making false accusations of corruption against him”.

The case has seen several delays since Fukula’s arrest, including earlier postponements to allow his legal team to obtain further particulars.

The allegations initially drew widespread attention due to their implications, linking a senior provincial political figure to SA’s former chief justice during a period when Zondo was leading the state capture commission.

However, no evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate the claims, and the state’s case is that the allegations were fabricated.

Mabuyane has previously denied the accusations and has called for those behind them to be identified.

With the matter now set to proceed to trial, the court will be tasked with determining whether Fukula’s statements were knowingly false and whether they amounted to a criminal offence.

Fukula is expected to return to court on May 12.

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