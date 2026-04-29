RECORDED | SIU briefs Scopa on municipal investigation findings

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is on Wednesday briefing parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) about its findings following investigations on municipalities.
TimesLIVE
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is on Wednesday briefing parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) about its findings following investigations on municipalities.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.